The Devil Wears Prada 2 Surpasses Interstellar in Domestic Box Office

The long-awaited sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has dethroned Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' at the U.S. box office, earning over $209 million domestically after its May release. The film, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, has also garnered strong critical and audience reception, highlighting its successful revival of a beloved franchise.

The unexpected triumph of ' The Devil Wears Prada 2 ' at the domestic box office has sent ripples through the industry, as the long-awaited sequel has officially surpassed Christopher Nolan 's acclaimed sci-fi epic ' Interstellar ' in U.S. earnings.

After a robust theatrical release on May 1, 2026, the film, which reunites the original core cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, has amassed over $209 million domestically, edging out 'Interstellar's' $203 million take. This milestone is particularly striking given the high regard for Nolan's film and its own star power, including Anne Hathaway.

The sequel's worldwide gross now stands at $666 million, with an additional $456 million from international markets, a figure that playfully echoes its title. While 'Interstellar' retains a larger global cumulative of $774 million, the domestic victory for the fashion-focused comedy-drama underscores a potent audience appetite for legacy sequels that thoughtfully revisit beloved properties. The timing is layered with irony, as Hathaway and Nolan are preparing to release their next collaboration, 'The Odyssey,' in July, marking their third project together.

Furthermore, the cast connections run deep, with Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee for Nolan's 'Oppenheimer,' and Kenneth Branagh, a veteran of Nolan's recent films including 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer,' both appearing in the sequel. Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the story advances two decades from the original, following Andy Sachs as she aids Miranda Priestly in navigating a disruptive digital age for Runway magazine. The expansive new ensemble features Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J.

Novak, Simone Ashley, and a host of celebrity cameos, from Lady Gaga to Karl-Anthony Towns. Critics have embraced the film, awarding it a 78% Rotten Tomatoes score, with particular praise for Streep's seamless return and the film's deft blend of glossy entertainment with pointed commentary on modern media. Audiences have been even more enthusiastic, crowning it with an 84% score, celebrating its star power and emotionally resonant narrative that honors its predecessor.

In a season crowded with franchise entries, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' demonstrates that a classic can be successfully revitalized for contemporary viewers, securing its place as a top-grossing film of 2026 and sparking conversations about the enduring appeal of its iconic characters and world





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