The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast treated for visible signs of aging?

Plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments were considered to be the possible reasons for how the Devil Wears Prada 2 cast had age so gracefully based on a post on X from the Turkish news website Jurnal.

Twenty years ago, Anne Hathaway , Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , and Stanley Tucci walked the red carpet for The Devil Wears Prada. A recent post on X from the Turkish news website Jurnal showed side-by-side face comparisons of the four actors which has now been viewed more than 29 million times.

People were quick to notice how little the stars had changed. However, some suggested that the female stars may have had a little help from the surgeon's knife and needle. So what is the truth? The Daily Mail asked some of America's leading plastic surgeons, who looked at photos of the stars but have not treated them, to give their verdict on how the Devil Wears Prada 2 cast had aged so gracefully.

Dr Frank Agullo, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Texas, said that Hathaway looked more youthful than one could possibly be naturally at that age. He added that Hathaway had undergone plastic surgery such as Botox and a 'ponytail facelift'. He also mentioned that her jawline looked far sharper and more angled. The results might be due to a chin implant, possible buccal fat removal, or non-surgical maintenance with Botox injections





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Devil Wears Prada 2 Plastic Surgery Medical Procedure Ageing Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Meryl Streep Stanley Tucci

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