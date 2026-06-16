The Devil Wears Prada 2 Achieves Major Global Box Office Milestone

The sequel has grossed $676 million worldwide, setting franchise records and outperforming the original within nine days domestically.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has stitched its way past a major box office milestone globally. Anne Hathaway's fashion sequel is now among an elite group of movie series that have achieved such a feat.

The sequel has amassed $676 million globally through its seventh week of theatrical release. In comparison, the 2006 original collected $326.5 million during its entire run. This stunning performance places the sequel in an exclusive club of films that have surpassed expectations. Disney strategically launched The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1, opting for a date typically reserved for a Marvel tentpole.

The gamble paid off handsomely as the opening weekend generated $233 million worldwide and $76.7 million domestically, setting new franchise records. Remarkably, the sequel eclipsed the first film's $124.7 million domestic total within just nine days. The production carried a $100 million budget before factoring in global print and advertising costs, making its box office success even more impressive. The return of original director David Frankel, alongside screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, ensured continuity and quality.

Stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt reprised their roles, drawing both nostalgia and new audiences. The sequel currently ranks as the No. 4 MPA global release of 2026 so far. Disney claims three of the top six spots on that worldwide chart this year, underscoring the studio's dominance. Internationally, the film holds the No. 3 MPA position with an offshore haul of $458.1 million.

The United Kingdom leads all overseas markets with $45.8 million in total earnings. Italy generated $37.3 million, earning the sequel the top non-local film title in that territory. Germany contributed $33.2 million as the third-highest grossing market overall. Additional strong performers include Brazil ($33.2 million), Japan ($31.9 million), Australia ($29.5 million), Mexico ($29.4 million), France ($26.9 million), China ($15.3 million), and Spain ($12.8 million).

In contrast, the original movie earned $201.8 million from offshore territories, highlighting the sequel's immense growth. This box office triumph not only cements the franchise's legacy but also demonstrates the enduring appeal of fashion-themed stories and strong female leads. The success is a testament to the power of well-crafted sequels that honor their source material while expanding the narrative.

As the film continues its run, analysts predict it may climb higher on the all-time charts, potentially reaching the coveted $700 million mark. With its combination of critical acclaim and commercial success, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has proven that it is more than just a fashion statement; it is a box office powerhouse that will be remembered for years to come.

The film's performance also highlights the changing landscape of cinema, where original IPs and sequels to beloved classics can outperform superhero blockbusters. The strategic release date, coupled with strong word-of-mouth and social media buzz, created a perfect storm for success. Fans of the original were eager to see the characters return, while newcomers were drawn in by the star-studded cast and engaging storyline.

The result is a rare achievement that only a handful of film series can claim, placing The Devil Wears Prada 2 among the elite of Hollywood's most successful franchises





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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Movie Sequel Franchise Records International Box Office

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