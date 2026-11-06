The Devil's Hour Season 3 Release Date and Plot Details Revealed

Prime Video confirms The Devil's Hour Season 3 premieres Friday, December 4. Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine return to conclude the psychological thriller series.

Amazon Prime Video is concluding its run of major psychological thriller series this year with the third and final season of The Devil's Hour. This upcoming installment marks the definitive end to the complex narrative that has captivated viewers with its unique blend of crime drama and supernatural mystery elements.

Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed

The third season of The Devil's Hour will officially debut on Prime Video on Friday, December 4. This release date establishes the final chapter of the show as a holiday premiere event for the streaming platform, following the conclusion of other high-profile titles like The Boys, which drew an average of 57 million viewers per episode for its fifth season. The timing positions The Devil's Hour as a significant entry in the late-year programming schedule, competing for audience attention during the busiest viewing period of the year.

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Peter Capaldi Returns as Gideon Shepherd

Peter Capaldi will officially return one last time as the enigmatic and dangerous serial killer Gideon Shepherd. His character serves as the central antagonist and reluctant ally in the final season, stepping back into the role he defined with his chilling performance in previous seasons. Capaldi's Gideon is a figure of immense narrative weight, having previously shot Lucy in the head in a shocking Season 2 cliffhanger. That violent act was an attempt to trigger a reset of the timeline, an event that fundamentally altered the reality for the protagonist and set the stage for the events of the new season.

Jessica Raine Plays a Reborn Lucy

Jessica Raine returns as Lucy, the series protagonist, who finds herself in a drastically changed existence following the timeline reset. In this new reality, Lucy is haunted by echoes of her former lives, retaining fragmented memories that haunt her present. The synopsis for Season 3 explains that Lucy remembers her life as a police detective, a period during which she failed to prevent a series of terrorist acts. These traumatic memories persist even though her current identity has been completely rewritten by the timeline changes.

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Lucy Teams Up with Her Former Enemy

The central conflict of the final season revolves around Lucy's uneasy alliance with her old foe, Gideon Shepherd. Although they were once mortal enemies, Lucy has been born again neither as a mother nor as a police officer, yet she remains haunted by the memories of both roles. With only Gideon to turn to, Lucy must rely on the very person who tried to kill her to navigate her new reality. This dynamic creates a tense partnership as they prepare to face the true threat looming over their lives.

Hunting a Monstrous Child-Killer Across Lifetimes

Lucy and Gideon must team up to hunt down a monstrous child-killer who has evaded capture across multiple lifetimes. This antagonist represents the lingering danger that prompted the timeline reset in the first place. The pursuit of this killer is not just a physical chase but a psychological journey through the fragmented identities of Lucy. The final season promises to resolve the long-standing mystery of the child-killer's identity and the supernatural mechanisms that allow him to escape death across different timelines. This confrontation will serve as the ultimate test for both characters, forcing them to reconcile their past actions with their current identities.