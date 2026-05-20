The Desperate Price of Survival: Child Marriage and Economic Collapse in Afghanistan

A harrowing look at how extreme poverty and the collapse of international aid under Taliban rule are forcing Afghan parents to sell their young daughters into marriage to prevent family starvation.

In the desolate landscapes of Ghor province, Afghanistan , the crushing weight of poverty has pushed parents to the absolute brink of human endurance. Abdul Rashid Azimi, a father grappling with an impossible reality, has admitted his intention to sell one of his seven-year-old twin daughters, either Roqia or Rohila, into marriage.

For Azimi, this is not a choice made of malice, but a desperate calculation for survival. He describes returning home from work exhausted and hungry, only to be met by his children pleading for bread. In his eyes, the sale of one child represents a lifeline that could potentially feed the remaining members of his family for at least four years. This harrowing scenario is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a wider systemic collapse.

Similarly, another father named Saeed Ahmad recounted the heartbreaking decision to sell his five-year-old daughter, Shaiqua, to a relative. Faced with mounting medical bills for the child's appendicitis and a liver cyst, Ahmad entered into a complex agreement where he received partial payment for immediate treatment, with the understanding that the child would eventually become the relative's daughter-in-law after several years.

This trend of selling young children into marriage is deeply intertwined with the oppressive socio-political environment established since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021. Under the current regime, the country has become increasingly hostile toward women and girls, who face severe restrictions on their rights to education and employment. This institutionalized marginalization, coupled with long-standing cultural preferences for male children who are viewed as future breadwinners, has left young girls uniquely vulnerable.

When families are pushed into extreme destitution, daughters are often viewed as assets to be traded for survival. The practice of underage marriage, which was already a challenge, has now become a survival strategy for those trapped in a cycle of famine and hopelessness. The psychological toll on both the parents and the children is immense, yet the lack of alternative options makes these tragedies frequent occurrences across the nation.

The economic backdrop of these tragedies is one of near-total collapse. Current reports indicate that a staggering three out of every four people in Afghanistan are unable to meet their most basic daily needs. Unemployment has become the norm, and the healthcare infrastructure is crumbling under the weight of neglect and lack of funding. A significant factor in this decline has been the drastic reduction in international humanitarian aid.

The United States, formerly the largest donor, has slashed nearly all its financial support, and other nations, including the United Kingdom, have followed suit. According to the United Nations, the total aid reaching Afghanistan has plummeted to less than 70 percent of what was provided the previous year. This withdrawal of support has left millions without a safety net, turning hunger into a weapon of circumstance.

While the international community points to the Taliban's governance as the cause of the crisis, the regime offers a different narrative. Hamdullah Fitrat, a deputy spokesman for the Taliban government, argues that the previous twenty years of foreign occupation created an artificial economy sustained by a massive influx of US dollars. He claims that the current administration simply inherited a legacy of poverty, hardship, and unemployment.

However, the situation is further complicated by a massive wave of returnees. Millions of Afghans are returning from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, many of whom are unskilled or lack ties to their original communities. The United Nations has warned that over half of these returnees are women and children, who are the most vulnerable demographics in a country where basic survival is now a daily struggle.

As these populations return to a land with no jobs and no aid, the pressure on families to make unthinkable sacrifices, like selling their children, is only expected to grow





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The Price of Survival: Afghan Families Forced into Child Marriage Amid Economic CollapseExtreme poverty and the withdrawal of international aid under Taliban rule are driving Afghan parents to sell young daughters into marriage to prevent family starvation.

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