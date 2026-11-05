The Designer Movie Trailer Reveals MLM Horror Plot with Ethan Slater and Lulu Wilson

New trailer for The Designer shows Lulu Wilson joining an MLM empire led by Ethan Slater and Wendi McLendon-Covey. The psychological horror explores identity loss and corporate cult dynamics in a chilling new film.

The first official trailer for the upcoming psychological horror film The Designer has been released, offering a chilling glimpse into a narrative centered on corporate identity theft and multi-level marketing cults. The film features a standout cast including Lulu Wilson, who plays the protagonist Gerry Quinn, alongside Ethan Slater and Wendi McLendon-Covee. Directed by Em Johnson, the movie promises to blend the dread of social climbing with the surreal horror of losing one's own persona.

Gerry Quinn Joins Kismetta MLM Empire

Lulu Wilson portrays Gerry Quinn, a character described as desperate for identity who joins Kismetta, a thriving multi-level marketing empire. Kismetta is built by partners Josephine, played by Wendi McLendon-Covee, and Darla. The story follows Gerry as she attempts to succeed and fit in, driven by an ambition that leads her to make increasingly disturbing choices. Her journey into this corporate structure sets the stage for the psychological unraveling that defines the film's plot.

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Imitation and Identity Loss Themes

The trailer opens with Gerry watching an interview with one of Kismetta's founders, who shares similar dreams with her. As she climbs the corporate ladder, Gerry begins to imitate the founder, a process that starts to creep her out as she loses her sense of self. Employees around her sense something eerie beneath the surface of the company's success. This gradual transformation highlights the film's core theme of how professional ambition can erode personal identity when faced with a powerful institutional force.

Creative Team and Production Details

The Designer comes from Incandescent Entertainment, First Bloom Films, and Hemlock Circle Productions. Jiarui Guo, Warner Davis, Todd Friedman, and Wilson produce the movie. Lillian Todd and Gene Hasek serve as executive producers, joined by Jay Burnley as co-executive producer. Director Em Johnson previously collaborated with Wilson on the film Balloon Animal. Johnson also helmed the movie Blush, bringing a history of genre work to this new project. The production team has assembled a crew with experience in both indie and major studio projects.

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Cast Backgrounds and Previous Roles

Ethan Slater is known for his role in Wicked and earned a Tony nomination for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. Wendi McLendon-Covee has appeared in numerous television series and films, adding comedic weight to the horror genre. Lulu Wilson has also appeared in films like Project MKHEXE, Dinner in America, and Pennsylvania Holy Ghosts. Supporting cast includes Keitel, who starred in Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot, and Hurd, who appeared in Star Trek: Picard. This diverse cast brings varied experience from Broadway, television, and independent cinema to the screen.

Horror Elements and Trailer Climax

The trailer concludes with a montage of various characters finding dead bodies, signaling the high stakes and violent consequences of Gerry's ambitions. This imagery suggests that the cost of success within the Kismetta empire may be fatal for those who get in the way or fail to conform. The visual tone shifts from corporate satire to outright terror, promising viewers a film that critiques modern work culture through the lens of body horror and psychological thriller conventions. The release date and further distribution details are expected to be announced by the production studios in the near future.