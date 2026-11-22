Democrats will soon take over both the House and the Senate. And thanks to President Donald Trump’s lax approach to governmental ethics and disregard for norms, rules and laws, they’ll confront a veritable smorgasbord of investigative opportunities.

Democrats will soon take over both the House and the Senate. And thanks to President Donald Trump’s lax approach to governmental ethics and disregard for norms, rules and laws, they’ll confront a veritable smorgasbord of investigative opportunities.

But that also presents the Democrats with a dilemma: What do they even focus on? The American people seem to have a somewhat limited appetite for investigations, with a Pew Research Center poll this week showing 67% are more worried that congressional Democrats will investigate “too much,” rather than “not enough . And launching a bunch of probes might just mean Americans can’t really focus on any of them. So which ones to focus on?

Also read Congress Democrats Target Trump Cuba Fuel Blockade and Embargo

Here are the nine that seem to make the most practical and political sense for Democrats to pursue. 9. The boat strikes The US military conducted a strike against another alleged drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean on September 19. The administration has said these strikes target drug traffickers who are “unlawful combatants. ” But even some Republicans have been rubbed the wrong way by what are, for all intents and purposes, extrajudicial killings.

That was especially the case after it emerged that the military had conducted a second, “double-tap” strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia has said he reviewed the available evidence and found that the strikes likely illegally killed “individuals who are not involved in narcotrafficking. ” The downside here for Democrats is that they might not want to look like they’re standing up for alleged drug-traffickers.

But these strikes are just so extraordinary that it would seem derelict to not at least try to get more information about them. 8. Trump’s renovations A model of President Donald Trump's proposed arch is seen at a public meeting of the Commission of Fine Arts on April 16, 2026, in Washington, DC. Trump knocked down the East Wing of the White House with no warning, despite saying that he wouldn’t.

His administration kept trying to put his name on the Kennedy Center — and then hid the building’s façade when a judge ordered it removed. And the drama at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool involves an apparently hasty — and certainly botched — job that was done without a competitive bidding process.

Advertisement

And that’s just what we know about. 7. Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 8, 2026 in Washington, DC.

This one is dicey because Elon Musk is the world’s richest man, and it risks looking like retribution over his spending hundreds of millions of dollars to elect Republicans. But there are legitimate investigative targets. So much of Musk’s DOGE efforts were chaotic and hamstrung the functioning of the federal government. And more recently, there have been questions about whether Musk or the Trump administration was responsible for Starlink being throttled and hampering Ukraine’s war defense.

Given how much Musk benefits from federal contracts, you could sure make an argument that it’s important to get to the bottom of these things. 6. Trump’s and DOJ’s legal retribution campaign New York Attorney General Letitia James attends a press conference regarding an investigation into alleged sexual assault at Cornell University, in New York City, on October 2, 2026.

It’s not just the failed indictments against New York Attorney General Letitia James, January 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson and six Democratic members of Congress; it’s also the investigations against so many other Trump foes that seemed to be based on so little evidence. The attempt at retribution is completely unmistakable.

And as much as anything, Democrats might feel this is an area of needed accountability — for fear of the US political system devolving into an endless series of legal reprisals. 5. Jensen Huang/Nvidia/Megaspeed Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang looks on as President Donald Trump speaks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2025. This is the most recent scandal, yes.

But it also involves extremely high stakes. It implicates the company that’s perhaps most important to the AI race. It also involves possible Chinese espionage against that company, the possible illegal funneling of coveted AI chips to China and — according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent — Howard Lutnick’s Commerce Department shockingly refusing to blacklist Megaspeed, even as his lax approach to such things appeared to benefit a family business.

The probe could seek to answer who was told what and when about Megaspeed and Huang’s affair with a Chinese businesswoman, and whether they turned a blind eye to it. 4. ICE/deportations ICE agents depart the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building on February 4, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a very large umbrella.

It could involve the killings of immigration protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officials in Minneapolis — which the administration has declined to investigate. It could also involve other potential misconduct, the wrongful arrests and detentions of hundreds of US citizens, the wrongful deportations of still others, and the false claims from the Department of Homeland Security about many of these episodes.

Advertisement

Similar to the boat strikes, Democrats might worry about looking too sympathetic to undocumented immigrants, but even Trump has admitted his deportation push wound up being “too tough. ” 3. The Epstein files Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on September 8, 2004. This is also a pretty vast subject, and it feels like much of it has been combed over.

But there are plenty of unanswered questions. What did Trump know about Epstein’s actions, and when? Why did Trump make so many false claims about his proximity to Epstein?

Why hasn’t the administration released all of the files? And one of the big ones: How on earth did convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell get a favorable prison transfer after saying helpful things to the DOJ? That last one is almost tailor-made for congressional hearings. And it potentially implicates Attorney General Todd Blanche, who dealt with Maxwell. 2.

The Iran war A plume of smoke rises after a strike on the Iranian capital Tehran, on March 3, 2026. Perhaps the most obvious target is the administration’s highly inconsistent set of justifications and goals for the war. Similar to the Iraq war, Congress could probe what this was really about — and whether the administration leveled with the American people.

We know from reporting by CNN and others that Trump appeared to exaggerate just how imminent a threat from Iran was. Beyond that, Democrats could also probe the US strike on an Iranian elementary school early in the war — which the administration has continued to decline to comment on, claiming its own ongoing investigation.

CNN has reported that the available evidence suggests the strike relied on outdated intelligence, and a recent United Nations report found it might have been a war crime. 1. Self-enrichment by Trump, his family and their allies US special envoy Steve Witkoff, left, and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, center, meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin on November 12. This is both a target-rich environment and one that could pay dividends politically.

It’s not just Trump making billions off his presidency through cryptocurrency, promoting stocks he just bought and selling early access to his social media posts. It’s also potential conflicts of interest for Trump’s top overseas negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff and Lutnick, his commerce secretary. It’s also federal funding that has gone to companies backed by Donald Trump Jr.’s investment firm.

And most recently, it’s been the possible selling of influence by now-former US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and former top DOJ official Alina Habba. Corruption skyrocketed as a voter concern late in the election, and this is Democrats’ easiest chance to capitalize on that and give voters the accountability they seem to crave on the subject.

With the potential for investigations looming, Trump on Friday signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to coordinate with the White House on a response to any congressional inquiries related to their work.