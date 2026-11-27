Few handbags have impressed me as much as this one.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSome handbags you buy because they're having a moment, and others you buy because you intend to carry them for a very, very long time.belongs firmly in the latter category.

The British accessories label has cultivated a devoted following for its sculptural take on classic wardrobeIf you've spent any amount of time admiring the brand's beautifully proportioned New York tote , the sleek Hudson, or the effortlessly cool Stockholm shoulder bag, consider this your opportunity to make the relationship more official.particular genius lies in creating a bag that feels both contemporary and enduring—a hard balance to maintain. These are practical enough for the office and everyday errands, fun enough for post-work drinks, and hefty enough forOf course, Black Friday has a way of making even the most disciplined shoppers temporarily abandon judgement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But a well-made leather handbag—one that complements rather than competes—is a purchase I find easier to rationalize. Ahead, I've browsed the entire site for you and curated the best DeMellier bags to shop during its Black Friday sale, from spacious everyday companions toContact me with news and offers from other Future brands Cortne Bonilla is Marie Claire’s Senior Shopping Editor, where she decodes the fashion landscape in real time—defining sartorial moments, identifying trends before they reach ubiquity, and distilling an increasingly oversaturated market into the pieces, designers, and ideas genuinely worth knowing.