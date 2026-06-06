The delicious rewards of seeking out Cantonese micro-cuisines in L.A.

Critic Bill Addison visits a second location of the Cantonese restaurant he reviewed this week. Plus, all the World Cup-related recs and watch parties.

High on my list of dream trips: a couple weeks roaming and eating through China’s Guangdong province with friends born in the region.are the most obvious famous touchstones around Guangdong , though both those cities are technically their own Special Administrative Regions.

The province covers nearly 70,000 square miles, and its recorded history stretches back at least 2,200 years. It’s safe to say — at the source and in the diaspora — that the monolithic umbrella of “Cantonese cuisine” hardly covers variations between Guangdong’s zigzagging coast along the South China Sea, its port city capital Guangzhou on the banks of the Pearl River Delta and its many inland communities.

, one Pinyin term for Chaozhou, or Teochew, the name referring both to the city about 180 miles northeast of Hong Kong and its cuisine. My guide was, a four-year-old restaurant in South El Monte with two destination-worthy strengths: delicious soups that also happen to emphasize ingredients from Chinese medicine traditions, and Toisanese dishes that reflect the owners’ origins.

Toisan, alternatively spelled as Taishan or Hoisan, is on the other side of Guangdong, about 75 miles west of Macau, and is notably where the first wave of Chinese emigrants departed for the United States beginning in the 1850s.and long the primary supplier in my oolong habit, and photographer-writer Dylan James Ho, who brought his mom, Bessie, to one of the meals. All three of them have Toisanese heritage.

The review focused on the original Bao Kee location; owners Bonnie Chen and Kevin Liao also run a second, larger Bao Kee in Hacienda Heights with an expanded menu. My curiosity around the slightly more rustic style of Toisanese cooking hadn’t yet quelled, so Shan and I met there for lunch this week.

Shan first nudged me toward the tiny South El Monte cafe for her love of the soups, and at the Hacienda Heights location I saw why: The soups at the original are superior, with a wider selection and more concentrated broths, gripping in their pure-chicken or pleasantly bitter-herbal flavors. Hacienda Heights, though, is where one finds a very Toisanese specialty for a group: a clay pot full of deeply seasoned rice tossed with sliced eel, earthy and faintly sweet and mimicked in slippery textures with slivers of shiitake.

Stir-fried green beans flecked with minced pork also included a distinct condiment that’s often translated as “olive vegetable” in English. It’s known in Cantonese as laam choi, a mixture of preserved olive and mustard greens that adds the expected brininess but also mushroom-adjacent umami. A dish of resonant, sustaining elements that brought appreciated contrast to the meal.

A clear winner on the table: tiles of steamed pork belly smeared with shrimp paste, which led with a knuckle-sandwich pungency but quickly mellowed to a stereophonic sort of shrimp flavor. The menu goes in plenty of directions we didn’t follow: Chinese American classics like fried shrimp and walnuts or ginger beef, Hong Kong-style meats like five-spice goose best ordered ahead, the obligatory incorporation of Sichuan dishes so in line with restaurants’ desire to please the broadest tastes.

Easily, the biggest joys came from zeroing in on Toisanese specificity, which, if you’re hunting, tend to be labeled as “Taishan. ” It was heartening to see the dining room mostly full around noon, and then the midday crowd disappeared by 2 p.m. Leaving the empty restaurant, I noticed a basket near the register filled with zongzi , the glutinous rice bundles wrapped in bamboo leaves.

Shan, deciding to buy a couple, pointed out these were stuffed with preserved egg and the more pliable, winey-sweet Toisanese sausages. ,” she said.

“It’s amazing to watch the super-intense rowers in these elaborately decorated boats race down the Pearl River. ”favorite egg tartsis upon us. The tournament kicks off locally with a match between U.S. and Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12 and runs through July 19. The Food team has guides forBill Addison is the restaurant critic of the Los Angeles Times.

He is recipient of the 2023 Craig Claiborne Distinguished Restaurant Review Award from the James Beard Foundation, among numerous other accolades. Addison was previously national critic for Eater and held food critic positions at the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dallas Morning News and Atlanta magazine.





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