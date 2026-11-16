The Defensive Adjustment the Blazers Need to Make vs. LaMelo Ball, Wolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are starting a two-game series against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

at the Golden 1 Center in their second NBA Cup game. Meanwhile, the Wolves are coming off their worst loss of the season at home against the Chicago Bulls, who improved to 3-9 with the win.

That game provided the blueprint for how to beat the Wolves in their own building and the Blazers need to try and execute that in order to come out on top. It all starts with defending Ball, who has taken on the responsibility as the primary offensive engine with Anthony Edwards on the sidelines nursing a right knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 29. Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball participates in shoot around.

Also read Sidy Cissoko Finds Stability With Portland Trail Blazers

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One thing about Ball he is going to shoot and shoot and shoot and shoot, even if the ball isn't going in. During the loss against the Bulls, Ball shot 7 of 25 from the field, including 4 of 19 from downtown. His inconsistency in shooting is ultimately what cost the Wolves in a 117-106 loss. Ball's success shooting the ball is directly tied to how well the Wolves play.

In nine wins this season, Ball shoots nearly 50% from the field, including 45% from downtown. He averages 21.6 points per game, and the team's offensive rating is close to 125. Those numbers take a steep decline if the Wolves are on the losing end of an outcome. In losses this season, Ball is shooting under 30 percent and just under 19 percent from downtown.

Advertisement

He only averages about 12 points per game, and the team's offensive rating is close to 78, which is nearly 50 points lower than during wins. This makes Portland's job pretty simple: keep a strong defender on Ball throughout the game, and the rest will follow. This likely means Toumani Camara will be assigned to defend Ball at least for part of the game.

Camara is Portland's best stopper, and having him defend Ball is a tactic that could lead to the Blazers' win and keep the winning streak going.is scheduled for 5 pm PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass. Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Portland Trail Blazers On SI. He previously served as an editor and writer for Blazer's Edge for three years.

He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.