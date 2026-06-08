The defense is now calling witnesses in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Day 4 continues as prosecutors rest and the defense begins calling witnesses in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial. Live updates in our blog.

If Karmelo Anthony is convicted of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf, he faces between 5 years and 99 years in prisonIf Karmelo Anthony is convicted of murder in the death of Austin Metcalf, he faces between 5 years and 99 years in prison.

Day 4 of the murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, a Frisco teenager who admitted to stabbing a student during a confrontation at a high school track meet last year, continues Saturday in Collin County. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, the state rested its case. In total, 21 witnesses were called for the state. The defense began calling witnesses on Saturday afternoon and will continue on Monday.

Anthony is accused of fatally stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. If Anthony is convicted, he faces between five and 99 years in prison. Anthony faces a murder charge and not a capital murder charge, meaning he will not face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. NBC 5 has reporters at the courthouse providing live updates as the trial progresses.

Those updates will appear in the live blog below. Frisco Police were called to Kuykendall Stadium at about 10 a.m. on April 2, 2025, after 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the chest during a confrontation in the stands. According to witnesses, an argument began when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, told Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath Memorial’s pop-up tent used during a downpour.

When he was told to leave, Anthony immediately opened his bag, reached in, and said to the victim,"Touch me and see what happens," according to a witness. When Metcalf pushed Anthony, a witness said Anthony unexpectedly pulled a black knife from the bag, stabbed Metcalf in the chest, and ran away. The death drew national attention in part because of social posts that amplified the case over race. The accused is Black and the victim was white.

Anthony told police he was protecting himself during the confrontation, but prosecutor Bill Wirske told jurors during opening remarks that it was a “senseless murder" and not a case of self-defense. Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff Metcalf, said his son didn't know Anthony, and that Austin's twin brother, Hunter, was nearby when the confrontation took place and not only saw his brother get stabbed but tried to stop the bleeding.

Frisco Police said that despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, Metcalf died in his twin's arms. Jeff Metcalf said his son had a 4.0 GPA, was the MVP of the football team, and had a bright future, including attending college. Anthony admitted to stabbing Metcalf and claimed self-defense.

When an officer referred to Anthony as the 'alleged suspect,' Anthony reportedly responded,"I'm not alleged, I did it," and asked whether the stabbing could be considered self-defense and if Metcalf was OK. The incident took place at the 11-5A championship district track meet, which included more than 100 students from eight schools. The district said that moments after the stabbing, the stadium was immediately secured, the meet was suspended, and all students were returned to their home campuses"with expediency. "





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