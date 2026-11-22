Tarik Skubal agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, the richest deal ever for a pitcher, pending a physical. The contract includes $30 million in deferrals and a $45 million signing bonus.

Tarik Skubal, the prize of this offseason free-agent class, agreed Sunday to a nine-year contract with the New York Mets worth $450 million, a record sum for a pitcher, first reported by The Post Jon Heyman.

The deal is contingent upon Skubal passing his physical. The dollar figure surpassed the $325 million over 12 years that Yoshinobu Yamamoto received from the Dodgers before the 2024 season. The contract has $30 million in deferrals, with no opt-outs or option years, according to The Post Joel Sherman. Skubal, 30, will also receive a $45 million signing bonus, per multiple reports.

Also read New York Mets Make Record $400 Million Offer to Pitcher Tarik Skubal

Mets Record Breaking Pitcher Contracts History

The Mets previous largest contract for a pitcher was Jacob deGrom five-year deal worth $137.5 million. Johan Santana received a six-year deal from the Mets for the same amount. It is the second time in three offseasons that owner Steve Cohen has splurged on a record contract. Two years ago, Cohen sweated out Juan Soto decision before the All-Star outfielder reached agreement on a record $765 million contract over 15 years.

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This latest mega-deal comes as MLB owners are preparing to impose a lockout beginning on Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. At issue is the owners insistence on a salary cap and floor in the next collective bargaining agreement. The Mets are among teams whose spending would be curbed if such a structure is implemented. Like deGrom and Santana, the 30-year-old Skubal has two Cy Young awards to his credit.

The left-hander won the award with the Tigers in 2024 and 2025 before he was traded to the Dodgers last summer. Overall, he pitched to a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts that covered 158 and two-thirds innings. His arrival will give the Mets, whenever the season begins, the kind of bona fide stud atop the rotation they have lacked in recent years. Skubal contract veers from president of baseball operations David Stearns philosophy of avoiding mega-deals for free agent pitchers.

Mets President Stearns Skubal Contract Exception

But Stearns previously made an exception in vying for Yamamoto, then only 25 years old and a star in Japan. Stearns, under pressure to get the Mets back to the playoffs after two straight misses, including a 74-win nightmare last season, joined Cohen, manager Andy Green, pitching coach Justin Willard and two team executives in meeting with Skubal in Southern California.

It marks a rare winter win for the Mets over the Dodgers, who in addition to getting Yamamoto, landed Kyle Tucker last winter after the Mets pursued him. The Dodgers also got Edwin Diaz as the Mets were attempting to re-sign him. Skubal will slot ahead of homegrown Nolan McLean and Christian Scott in the rotation, with names such as Sean Manaea, Kodai Senga, Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong in play to fill out the unit.

But the Mets could also look toward free agency or the trade market for additional help. Skubal will also be the highest-paid pitcher on an average annual basis. His $50 million salary per season is fourth in the majors, trailing Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker and new Mets teammate Juan Soto. Skubal, a Kingman, Ariz.

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Skubal Draft History University Seattle Tigers Debut

, product who pitched at the University of Seattle, was selected by the Tigers in the ninth round of the 2018 draft and debuted for the major league team two years later. Before the Dodgers landed him at this past year MLB trade deadline, Skubal spent seven years with the Detroit Tigers piling up dominant starts and hardware.

Along with two All-Star selections, Skubal won the 2024 AL pitching Triple Crown and added back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards in 2024 and 2025. That includes a unanimous victory in 2024, when Skubal established himself as the most dominant pitcher in the sport. Following his trade to the Dodgers, Skubal delivered a dominant second half. He went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched over 10 starts.

Steve Mets Owner Cohen Other Record Aggressive Deals

The contract is just the latest aggressive deal that Mets owner Steve Cohen has given out. The Mets gave Soto the richest contract in MLB history two years ago, signing him to a $765 million deal. New York also signed shortstop Francisco Lindor to a $341 million extension in 2021. The Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres were among the other teams reportedly in the mix for Skubal.

A deal for the ace was expected before Dec. 1, when the MLB lockout will likely begin as the current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire.