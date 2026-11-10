The Debut Trailer: Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti Clash on Set

A24 released the trailer for Jesse Eisenberg's The Debut, a musical comedy with Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, ahead of its limited theatrical release.

A24 has released the trailer for The Debut, a new musical comedy directed by Jesse Eisenberg, ahead of the film's limited theatrical release. The trailer centers on Julianne Moore as Mona Friedman and Paul Giamatti as her theater director, Jerry. The film is already receiving rave reviews ahead of its theatrical premiere later this year.

A24 has also set a release date for the film, and it will first open in a limited theatrical run. The trailer offers one of the first looks at the story, which Eisenberg developed as his upcoming directorial feature.

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The Debut Synopsis and Trailer Scenes

The Debut follows Mona Friedman, a shy and unassuming housewife who is cast in a bit part at a small community theater. According to the official synopsis, she transforms into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role, even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director.

The trailer opens with Mona and Jerry at work on a scene, where Jerry instructs her to walk up and deliver her line about the rent being due. Mona repeats the line several times, but Jerry remains unimpressed and keeps pushing her to deliver it more convincingly. The tension grows as he asks for one take after another.

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Later in the trailer, Jerry tells the rest of the cast that everyone can take the rest of the day off except Mona, who will stay late to work with him on the main stage. Another character tells Mona that Jerry is testing her, and she finally lets her emotions out in a confrontation with him. The trailer closes with Mona's emotionally charged and aggressive performance as she tries once more to please him.

Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti Lead the Ego Clash

Julianne Moore plays Mona Friedman, while Paul Giamatti plays the theater director Jerry. The trailer highlights intense ego clashes between the two characters, with Jerry resenting Mona's commitment to method acting.

Mona's commitment to her small role drives the central conflict, while Jerry's frustration grows with each repeated take. The trailer presents their rivalry as the emotional core of the film, building toward the confrontation that ends the preview.

Cast, Producers and Eisenberg's Supporting Role

The ensemble cast of The Debut also features Halle Bailey, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, and Bernadette Peters. Jesse Eisenberg also appears in a supporting role in the film he directs.

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The film's producers include Emma Stone, Dave McCary, and Ali Herting. Eisenberg also serves as a producer alongside them, giving him creative involvement both in front of and behind the camera.

The Debut Reviews and Limited Release Plans

A24 has set a release date for The Debut, and the film will first receive a limited theatrical release. The film is set for its theatrical premiere later this year, following the rave reviews it has already received.

Early response has been strongly positive, with critics and audiences praising the film ahead of its premiere. Eisenberg has also recently shared new details about the inspiration behind the project, offering insight into how the story took shape.

Readers who want the exact theatrical dates and locations should follow official A24 announcements, which will confirm the rollout of the limited release and the wider premiere schedule.