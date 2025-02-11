The Death Spiral of Legacy Media: How New Media is Changing the Landscape

This opinion piece examines the decline of legacy media and the rise of new media platforms. The author argues that the shift towards new media is driven by audience preference for diverse and unbiased content, ultimately leading to the demise of traditional media.

The ongoing clash between ' new media ' and ' legacy media ,' often referred to as the 'thirty years war,' commenced nearly four decades ago. This conflict ignited when the Federal Communications Commission abolished the 'fairness doctrine' in 1987, paving the way for the rise of talk radio . Rush Limbaugh , a prominent figure in this new media landscape, launched his nationally syndicated program in 1988, marking the beginning of what has become a long march against established media.

Prior to Limbaugh, influential figures like William F. Buckley, with his National Review magazine and 'Firing Line' television show, and R. Emmett Tyrell, founder of The American Spectator, challenged the prevailing liberal and left-wing narratives dominant in legacy broadcast networks, major newspapers, and government-subsidized media like NPR and PBS. The author argues that the continued funding of these entities, particularly in the context of a budget/reconciliation package, is detrimental as their original justifications are no longer valid and their support effectively reinforces the American left.The author categorizes 'new media' into two distinct types: 'old' and 'new'. 'Old new media' encompasses platforms like talk radio and early blogging platforms that emerged over two decades ago, such as Instapundit and Powerline. These platforms began to disintermediate legacy media from their audiences, a trend that has only intensified since 2005. The proliferation of 'new new media' in recent years is astounding, offering a vast array of choices that cater to diverse tastes and interests.The author contends that legacy media is facing a crisis of declining audiences, plummeting subscriptions, and unstable advertising revenue. While legacy media attempts to adapt by repurposing content, launching newsletters, and reconfiguring their platforms, these efforts are ultimately futile. The author argues that the shift towards new media platforms is irreversible. This transition, initially sparked by Rush Limbaugh's emergence, has gradually accelerated and is now happening at an unprecedented pace. The author cites the success of Fox News, both in its broadcast and online formats, and the growing popularity of podcasts as evidence of this shift. These platforms provide a compelling alternative to legacy media, attracting large audiences who are actively seeking out new information and perspectives





