The Death Spiral of Legacy Media

Hugh Hewitt argues that the rise of new media, fueled by figures like Rush Limbaugh, has led to the decline of legacy media outlets. He highlights the shift in audience preference towards platforms like talk radio, podcasts, and online news sources.

The 'thirty years war' between ' new media ' and legacy media began almost 40 years ago when the Federal Communications Commission ended the absurd 'fairness doctrine' and Rush Limbaugh built the talk radio empire. The FCC ended the rule in 1987, and Rush launched his nationally syndicated program in 1988, marking the start of the Long March of new media against legacy media . Before Rush, there were figures like William F.

Buckley with his National Review magazine and 'Firing Line' television show, and the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal. R. Emmett Tyrell launched The American Spectator, and Regnery Publishing helped launch a thousand ships. However, the legacy broadcast networks and big newspapers were predominantly liberal and then left-wing, while government-subsidized media like NPR and PBS overwhelmingly shared the same viewpoint. (If the budget/reconciliation package fails to completely defund both, it's a failure from the outset. Any original argument for both and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is no longer convincing, and funding all three is essentially supporting the American left.) There are two kinds of 'new media': old and new. Old new media includes talk radio and the first generation of bloggers, appearing over two decades ago, such as Instapundit and Powerline. The disintermediation of legacy media from their reading and watching audiences began before 2005 and has only accelerated since. Now, the variety and depth of 'new' new media are astonishing. There's really no reason to watch a biased legacy network. If you want the pure left-wing perspective, switch to MSNBC. Everything else among the old brands is just watered-down MSNBC, but run by people who believe in the MSNBC worldview. No matter your tastes or age, there's a cornucopia of new media choices available. Fox News, both broadcast and online, is the backbone of the new media ecosystem, and talk radio remains a powerful force with growing reach. New broadcast networks like Salem News Channel provide an alternative for center-right to right-leaning viewers, and the new force majeure on the media landscape is podcasting. My own podcast diet ranges from PG—National Review’s 'The Editors' and 'The McCarthy Report'—to PG-13—'Getting Hammered' with Mary Katharine Ham and Vic Matus to 'Commentary' and 'Call Me Back' with Dan Senor—and the R-rated—'Ruthless' and 'The Megyn Kelly Show'—and that's just the pods aimed at least in part at the 40+ demographic. Barron Trump and Alex Bruesewitz both famously helped guide President Trump to the enormous online audiences under 35 that devote hardly a second to legacy media but which consume podcasts for hours. Now legacy media is crumbling, simply fading away, with audiences declining, subscriptions plummeting, and advertising revenue shaky. The people who buy advertising long ago realized their budgets go much further with both old new media and new new media. Because the universe of potential audience has sought out those new platforms. They are not operating out of habit. They are cutting cords. Repurposing predictable, biased content into different types of displays, churning out newsletters with last-generation columnists, reconfiguring deck chairs on sinking ships—all of it doomed. Puzzles and recipes have saved the New York Times, but how long until advertising only wants the puzzles and recipes, and subscribers realize there are plenty of free puzzles and recipes available? It's a death spiral. Rush launched it. It has slowly accelerated, and now the speed has reached new levels—and will continue to accelerate





