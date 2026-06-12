The Death of Robin Hood Sparks Critical Divide Ahead of Release

A24's latest film, The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer, has received a divisive response from critics. The movie, directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, currently holds a barely fresh Rotten Tomatoes score based on 22 reviews. The story reimagines the legendary figure's quest for redemption after severe battle injuries. While some praise Jackman's transformative performance and the film's complex narrative, others find it tedious. The film hits theaters on June 19 and carries an R rating for strong bloody violence.

Michael Sarnoski 's The Death of Robin Hood has divided critics ahead of its June 19 theatrical release. The A24 adventure drama stars Hugh Jackman , Jodie Comer , Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe.

Sarnoski wrote and directed the film, which runs two hours and three minutes. noted Jackman has probably never had to completely disappear into a role quite like this one before. David Ehrlich of gave the film a B grade. He praised the lead's inextinguishable charm of a great showman. Bob Strauss of the awarded a perfect 4/4 score.

He described the film as a redemption story, simple in persuasive ways yet richly complicated. was less enthusiastic. He wrote that the filmmaker is so keen to make good on his premise that The Death of Robin Hood becomes a tedious slog. Kristy Puchko of score based on 22 reviews. No audience score is available yet, as the film has not opened in theaters.

The rating places it in Fresh territory but just barely above the 60 percent threshold. The story follows Robin Hood grappling with his violent past after suffering grave injuries in battle. A mysterious woman then offers him a chance at salvation. The film carries an R rating for strong bloody violence





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The Death Of Robin Hood Hugh Jackman Jodie Comer Michael Sarnoski A24 Film Review Rotten Tomatoes Robin Hood Adventure Drama

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