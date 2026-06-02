The Death of Robin Hood: Hugh Jackman's A24 Film Faces Tough Box Office Competition

A24's dark fantasy 'The Death of Robin Hood' starring Hugh Jackman is set for a June release amid stiff competition from blockbusters like Toy Story 5 and Masters of the Universe. Box office predictions suggest a modest opening, but the film aims to serve as counter-programming.

The Death of Robin Hood, an upcoming A24 film directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, offers a gritty and dark fantasy take on the legendary outlaw, set against a June calendar packed with family-friendly blockbusters.

Starring Hugh Jackman as the aging hero, the story follows an outlaw who barely survives a fight but is healed by a mysterious woman, played by Jodie Comer, who sets him on a path to redemption. The film is slated for a US release on June 19, premiering a week earlier at the Sydney Film Festival on June 12. This A24 production aims to provide counter-programming during a month dominated by major releases, offering audiences a different cinematic experience.

The box office predictions for The Death of Robin Hood estimate a domestic opening weekend between $8 million and $13 million, with a total domestic run of $19 million to $37 million. These figures are comparable to the $13.7 million domestic opener for a previous A24 title, though the studio has not released official numbers until last week.

A24 purchased the US distribution rights from Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company, which have a first-look deal to produce and finance films with budgets of $10 million and up. This suggests the film may have a relatively low break-even threshold, but official costs have not yet been disclosed.

However, the film faces stiff competition. It releases on the same day as Pixar's Toy Story 5, which is predicted to open with $130 million to $160 million. Other June blockbusters include Masters of the Universe (June 5), Disclosure Day (June 12), and Supergirl (June 26). Despite this, The Death of Robin Hood is expected to serve as counter-programming, similar to the comedy Jackass: Best and Last (June 26).

The film also must overcome the baggage of the 2018 Robin Hood bomb, which had a $100 million budget but earned only $86.5 million worldwide. Early looks at The Death of Robin Hood show a dramatically transformed Hugh Jackman with white hair and a long beard. Fans are eager to see his take on the character. Michael Sarnoski, known for The Quiet Place: Day One and the upcoming Death Stranding adaptation, brings his unique vision to this dark fantasy.

The film is part of A24's strategy to offer diverse, genre-defying content. While it may not compete directly with the box office giants, its critical reception and niche appeal could help it carve out a successful run. The Sydney Film Festival premiere will generate early buzz, and the film's gritty tone may attract audiences looking for something different.

With a talented cast and a fresh angle on the Robin Hood legend, The Death of Robin Hood stands as one of the most anticipated indie releases of June 2025





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Death Of Robin Hood Hugh Jackman A24 Box Office Predictions June 2025 Releases

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mattel Unveils First DC Figures: Batman Variants, Villains, and Robin CycleMattel's first wave of DC Comics figures includes multiple Batman variants, Nightwing, Bane, Green Lanterns, and a Robin Cycle with missile-firing cannon. The line focuses on playability and variety, with villains towering over heroes.

Read more »

Howard Stern’s radio partner Robin Quivers is ‘cancer-free’ 14 years after diagnosisStern called Quivers’ news “a miracle” and praised the resilience she showed in her cancer battle.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman's Next Big Role: The Death of Robin HoodHugh Jackman, best known as Wolverine, stars in the upcoming fantasy epic The Death of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski. The film releases June 19 and promises a gritty reinterpretation of the classic legend.

Read more »

Toyota's GRMN Corolla Has Been Honed At The Nurburgring For Your PleasureThe GRMN Corolla includes bespoke aerodynamic parts and a lightweight carbon fiber hood

Read more »