The Death of Robin Hood: Hugh Jackman on Stripping His Character of Hero Status

Hugh Jackman discusses how the movie strips his version of Robin Hood of his hero status, explaining that selfishness is the reason his character is not a hero. He also shares his first meeting with director Michael Sarnoski, where they had a beer and discussed the character's depth.

Hugh Jackman has eschewed his action hero persona for The Death of Robin Hood. Adapted from the 17th century ballad, the film sees the eponymous outlaw gravely wounded in a fight, finding himself with no other option than to head to a rural nunnery and visit a prioress with whom he has a troubled past.

As he's kept in her care, albeit in a way in which he can't actually leave, Robin begins reflecting on the trail of blood and bodies he's left in his wake, showcasing a very different side to the legend. Jackman leads the star-studded Death of Robin Hood cast as the titular character alongside Bill Skarsgård as Robin's iconic companion Little John, Jodie Comer as the prioress he turns to, Sister Brigid, Murray Bartlett, Noah Jupe, Faith Dellaney and Jade Croot.

Written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, the A24 film made its world premiere at the 2026 Sydney Film Festival and is garnering strong reviews from critics. In anticipation of the film's release, ScreenRant's Liam Crowley interviewed Hugh Jackman, Michael Sarnoski, Bill Skarsgård, Jodie Comer and Murray Bartlett to discuss The Death of Robin Hood





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The Death Of Robin Hood Hugh Jackman Michael Sarnoski Bill Skarsgård Jodie Comer Murray Bartlett Noah Jupe Faith Dellaney Jade Croot Robin Hood Hero Status Selfishness Anti-Establishment Folk Hero Ned Kelly Mick Jagger Heath Ledger

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