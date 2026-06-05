The Death of Robin Hood: A Darker Interpretation of the Folk Hero

The A24 film The Death of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski, is expected to earn a high 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's predicted score has steadily improved over the last two weeks, with an initial estimate of 82% at the beginning of the bet on May 24. The prediction has been pushed higher since the start of June, ranging between 84% and 93%. The film's release date is set for July 19 in the US, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the competition.

The A24 film The Death of Robin Hood, directed by Michael Sarnoski , is expected to earn a high 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes .

The film, starring Hugh Jackman as the aging Robin Hood, follows the character's darker and more realistic interpretation in the 12th-century medieval time period. The movie's predicted score has steadily improved over the last two weeks, with an initial estimate of 82% at the beginning of the bet on May 24. The prediction has been pushed higher since the start of June, ranging between 84% and 93%.

However, it's essential to take this prediction with a grain of salt, as it can fluctuate wildly. The film's Certified Fresh status, given to films with a 75% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is uncertain due to the stiff competition with early summer blockbusters. The box office forecast for the film's domestic start is between $7 million and $10 million, but a June 5 report slightly increased the estimate to $8 million to $13 million.

The production budget for The Death of Robin Hood is still unknown, making it challenging to determine whether the movie is on track to break even or not. The film's trailers have surprised fans of Hugh Jackman for his nearly unrecognizable look as Robin Hood, with some comparing his appearance to his grizzled roles in Logan and The Witcher.

The movie positions the character as an aging recluse in the throes of a life governed by fighting and stealing to survive, a far cry from the romanticized hero of popular culture. The film's release date is set for July 19 in the US, and it will be interesting to see how it fares against the competition





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