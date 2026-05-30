The deadly weapon of a false racism claim: How a murder victim was handcuffed while dying because his killer played the race card

A commentary on the murder of Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who then falsely claimed racism to get the dying victim arrested. The article explores how the fear of being branded racist has led to catastrophic failures in policing and other institutions, citing multiple cases where the priority to avoid racism accusations resulted in tragedy.

Nothing ruins someone's life quicker than calling them racist. And Vickrum Digwa knew that better than anyone. Having stabbed 18-year-old business student Henry Nowak five times in a frenzied attack one evening in Southampton last December, he lied to police by claiming Henry had racially abused him and knocked off his turban.

Digwa then watched as officers arrested young Henry, handcuffing him and dragging his bleeding body across the gravel, where he lost consciousness and died. Digwa knew, in the words of the prosecutors at his trial which concluded this week, that racism was his trump card: the magic words that would make the authorities show him preferential treatment, grotesquely inverting victim and villain.

Henry had been stabbed in the face, the backs of his legs as he was trying to run away, and fatally in the chest by Digwa's 8-inch ceremonial blade. The teenager told officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe. Perhaps it was hard to make out his injuries in the dark, but even so. The mere suspicion that he had said something racist was enough for the officers to make a snap judgment.

The case has sparked headlines around the world, with tech billionaire Elon Musk offering to fund a private prosecution against the Hampshire Constabulary, demands for the officers to be suspended, and increasingly noisy calls for the relevant bodycam footage to be released. And there seems no reason why it would not have been already, other than to obscure the failings of the three officers involved.

But Henry's death raises another, even more important point: the extent to which the doctrine of anti-racism has permeated our society, from public bodies such as the police, schools, the civil service and universities, to businesses, cultural bodies and almost everyone in between. As a black woman who has long warned about the modern tendency to see everything through the prism of race, I have witnessed too many people exploiting this issue to discredit their rivals and play the victim - a cowardly tactic that in Digwa reached its nadir.

The truth is that a false accusation of racism is another kind of weapon. Since Sir William Macpherson famously found the Met institutionally racist back in 1999 - in a report commissioned following the horrific murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence by a group of white thugs in south-east London six years earlier - the fear of being branded racist, or prejudiced in some other way, has become an overwhelming national preoccupation.

But the noble and understandable wish to expunge racism from our public life has now reached pathological proportions. And we have all repeatedly seen the consequences. Last year, in a landmark report, Baroness Casey found that police and councils across Britain had for decades shied away from seeking to end the industrial rape of English girls in countless towns and cities - predominantly by men of Pakistani origin, for fear of appearing racist.

We saw a terrible example of it, too, at the Manchester Arena in 2017, where a teenage security guard later admitted he had a bad feeling when he saw a fidgety and sweating North African man walking through the venue carrying a large, heavy backpack. I did not want people to think I was stereotyping him because of his race, the guard later said. I was scared of being branded a racist and getting into trouble.

Minutes later, Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a bomb packed with 3,000 nuts and bolts, killing 22 and injuring more than 1,000. We saw it, again, with the case of Valdo Calocane, a paranoid schizophrenic whom mental health professionals decided not to detain after fretting about the over-representation of young black men in custody. Calocane went on to stab three people to death in Nottingham in 2023, two of them young students, and severely injure three others.

And we saw it with Axel Rudakubana, jailed for 52 years for the sadistic murder of three little girls in Southport in 2024. This monsters ex-headteacher told the public inquiry investigating his crimes that, even though he had repeatedly brought weapons to school to use them, she felt shut up and closed down professionally when health workers ordered her to water down her concerns about him, accusing her of racially profiling a black boy with a knife.

The Digwa case is a stark reminder that the weaponization of racism accusations can have devastating consequences. It shows how a false claim can shift blame from the perpetrator to the victim, leading to a tragic miscarriage of justice. The officers on scene that night were clearly influenced by the fear of being seen as racist, which clouded their judgment and led them to arrest the wrong person. This systemic issue extends far beyond this single incident.

It is ingrained in institutions that prioritize avoiding the label of racism over protecting innocent lives. The solution is not to ignore racism but to address it without allowing the fear of it to paralyze decision-making. Training, accountability, and transparency are essential. The release of the bodycam footage in the Digwa case is a step toward that transparency, but broader reforms are needed to ensure that false accusations do not continue to pervert justice.

Society must find a balance between rooting out genuine racism and preventing the manipulation of anti-racism for personal gain or to evade responsibility. Until then, cases like Henry Nowaks will serve as tragic reminders of the deadly consequences of misplaced priorities





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