Federal narcotics agents have knowingly allowed millions of fentanyl pills to hit the streets in recent years.

The investigation has to do with the conduct and long-term strategy of federal narcotics agents, who reportedly sat on their hands for months on end while drug smugglers moved millions of illegal fentanyl pills under the Drug Enforcement Administration’s watch.reports that the DEA hung back on numerous drug deals from August 2024 to April 2025 in order to gather evidence and build a case to take down the “bigger fish.

” In the meantime, at least 1.4 million fentanyl pills were knowingly allowed to change hands, likely ending up in communities throughout the American Southwest and beyond. — localized around the DEA’s New Mexico operations — shocked the country earlier this summer.

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Then, current and former narcotics officers explained that the agency knowingly allowed “hundreds of thousands” of fentanyl pills to spread throughout the state. Though the DEA denied it at the time, the’s latest findings confirm that reporting, and reveal a practice that extends far beyond New Mexico. , federal agents are “driving around in a car plastered with ‘One Pill Can Kill’ and at the same time walking hundreds of thousands of pills of fentanyl. They’re hypocrites.