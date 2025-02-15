The DCU Needs to Show Batman and Superman's True Friendship

The live-action DC Universe has an opportunity to get something right that previous attempts have missed: the powerful friendship between Batman and Superman. Fans are eager for a cinematic universe that truly captures the bond between these iconic heroes, going beyond simple conflicts and showcasing their deep connection.

The first time the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel met on the silver screen, these two titans were forced into a conflict that, while pleasing to some, didn't truly showcase Batman and Superman's friendship. If the DCU really wants to succeed, it's imperative that the franchise show what makes Superman and Batman such good friends. Batman and Superman Consider Each Other Brothers in the Comics That Sort of Bond Needs to Be Translated No Matter What Ask any comic fan about Batman and Superman’s friendship and they could point out hundreds of examples of how close these two actually are. For example, Superman/Batman #15 sees Clark possessed by the ethereal hero Deadman, who not only takes control of the Man of Tomorrow, but uses his strength to overpower and intimidate the Caped Crusader. After Batman uses a spell to exorcise Deadman, Clark takes the time to apologize to Bruce, saying that he’d never hurt his brother, with Batman equally acknowledging that he considers Superman family as well. Batman and Superman have had their difficulties, of course, but these two have always placed an incredible amount of faith and trust in one another. After ridding the world of kryptonite in Superman/Batman #49, Clark intentionally leaves one piece behind and gives it to Bruce, who he knows will keep it safe. And yes, Batman has needed to use kryptonite on Superman, but as Bruce noted in Batman #612, no matter what’s done to Clark, Batman believes that Superman is one of the purest people alive. ...these two have always placed an incredible amount of faith and trust in one another. But if anything really sells the love these two share, one only needs to look at their reactions when the other died. A flashback in Justice League of America #0 shows Batman barely holding it together after Superman was killed by Doomsday. And Clark didn’t hold up much better after Bruce appeared to die in Final Crisis, as Superman/Batman #76 saw the Man of Steel grieving for days and lashing out at Dick Grayson for trying to replace Bruce. And this is just a few examples of how close Batman and Superman really are. The DCU Has to Match Batman and Superman's Friendship Fans Want a Film Universe That Really Feels Like the Comics When it comes to making comic adaptations, everyone has a different idea about what makes one successful. For some, it’s having the characters look exactly like the comics. For others, it’s adapting storylines as faithfully as possible. But when it comes down to it, what matters the most when translating iconic heroes to a different medium is to take what works about these characters and do their best to replicate that. Fans have had plenty of Batman and Superman movies, but there's yet to be one that really showcases Batman and Superman's friendship. Of course, when it comes to a big-budget movie, fans obviously want to see things like these two’s rogues, supporting characters and other elements. So why’s it so important that their friendship is prominent? It’s because of how this bond enriches both characters. For Batman, being close friends with such a happy-go-lucky hero like Superman shows that Bruce isn’t all darkness and gloom. And for the Man of Steel, his alliance with Batman gives him a much-needed grounding and connection to the superhero world. While film adaptations don’t always have to stick to comics 100%, it makes sense to keep the things that better serve these heroes. For Batman and Superman, keeping their close, almost brotherly connection is something that hasn’t been seen in a film before and it would be amazing to finally have that relationship seen by audiences everywhere. Comic readers know that Batman and Superman are close friends, and it’s high time that film-goers discover the powerful friendship of these two icons. The DCU Can Buck the Trend of Having Pre-Friendship Conflict Just Let Superman and Batman Be Superfriends The truth is, most fans are tired of having two heroes meet in a film and fighting before they inevitably team up and become friends. Superhero movies need innovation and change if they want to thrive. Some might be content to see Superman and Batman fight in a movie again, but their dynamic is so much more interesting beyond seeing the two battle. Hopefully, when the DCU gets into full-swing, it'll properly showcase the best aspects of Batman and Superman's friendship





