The Daytona 500: A Legacy of Speed and Glory

The Daytona 500, the first of three races held annually in Florida, is a significant event in NASCAR history. This year's race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app will see drivers like William Byron, aiming to become a back-to-back winner. Explore the history of this iconic race, featuring legendary drivers like Lee Petty, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Earnhardt Sr., and Jeff Gordon, and their indelible marks on the Daytona 500.

This year's race, scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app, marks the first of three races held in Florida throughout the year. The inaugural Daytona 500 took place in 1959, with Lee Petty claiming victory at an average speed of 135.52 miles per hour.

Petty, driving an Oldsmobile, holds the distinction of being both the first driver and owner to win the race. Throughout its history, Daytona has witnessed 12 multi-time winners and 14 teams achieving multiple victories. William Byron, who triumphed in the 2024 Daytona 500, aims to emulate Denny Hamlin's feat of consecutive wins in 2019 and 2020. The Daytona 500 attracts the best drivers in NASCAR, and several have etched their names in the race's history. Jimmie Johnson's impressive record includes a remarkable average starting position of 5.67, second-best in the race's history. Dale Earnhardt Jr., a beloved figure in NASCAR, secured two Daytona 500 victories, a feat particularly meaningful considering his father's struggles to win the race. His victories stand out as testament to his talent and popularity.Dale Earnhardt Sr., arguably the most famous NASCAR driver of all time, achieved 34 victories at Daytona International Speedway but only one in the Daytona 500. This victory, achieved in 1998, was a crowning achievement in his illustrious career. Tragically, his final lap at Daytona in 2001 ended in a fatal accident, prompting significant safety improvements to benefit all drivers. Other notable drivers include Jeff Gordon, known for his consistent excellence across various tracks, and Tony Stewart, whose aggressive driving style made him a formidable force at Daytona. The Daytona 500 continues to captivate fans with its history, drama, and the pursuit of victory by the sport's greatest drivers





