Minnie Driver heist series 'The Day' has released a trailer and a launch date on Paramount+.

star is seen in hostage negotiator mode as bank robbers barricaded in a building mid-heist, creating a terrifying siege. The criminals are seen threatening bank staff several times, with one telling Vox they want £100,000 or they “start killing hostages.

” The trailer comes as Skydance-owned Paramount announced a December 31 release date for the show, with four episodes launching. The following four debut on January 7, 2027 in all Paramount+ territories bar Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The series will open from the police perspective and follow the siege through one full day, as Vox battles time and rising pressure to save the hostages.

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Just as the crisis hurtles towards breaking point, the narrative rewinds and the story is told again from the perspective of the robbers. Each episode flips between the two perspectives, with each shift reframing the truth. Mike Benson and Andy Morgan are the exec producers for Clapperboard, alongside Daniel March from Dynamic Television, and Tamryn Reinecke. Jake Rollins isp roducer, and Andy Tohill (‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Will Go Live Across The Country For First Time