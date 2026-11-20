On Saturday, 2,500 New York City eighth-graders showed up to take the most consequential exam of their lives. Then came the computer crash.

Early on Saturday, November 14, eighth-graders from across the five boroughs made their way to the campuses of elite public high schools across the city — Brooklyn Tech, Hillcrest in Queens, Bronx High School of Science, Stuyvesant High School in downtown Manhattan, and James Madison, in Midwood — to take the fearsome three-hour Specialized High School Admissions Test that determines whether they get to attend one of the city’s top public high schools, whose graduates include, among many notables, Talib Kweli, Thelonious Monk, Min Jin Lee, Lucy Liu, and, in the case of Bronx Science,All 2,500 students who signed up for testing that day were unable to complete the test due to computer problems.

“They just told us to keep pressing reload on our tablets,” says Jackie, an eighth-grader who tried and was unable to take the test at Brooklyn Tech. “I pressed it like 20 times. For the first hour, I thought that it was gonna, like, load eventually, and then I just kind of wanted to leave.

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” In the milieu of last week’s massive tech failures, the SHSAT meltdown received far less media attention than the nationwide FAA ground stop, the Microsoft outage, or the, but for 13-year-olds in New York City, this was a much more life-altering tech catastrophe. The SHSAT is offered only four days a year, and there is arguably no higher-stakes test in American education. It is the sole determinant in admission to some of the most prestigious high schools in America.

It’s common to prepare for a full year or even longer . Declaring “Stuy or die! ,” students give up their summers, afternoons, and weekends, and their parents spend thousands with private coaches, test-prep companies like Kweller and Bespoke Education, or at storefront cram schools in Sunset Park.

And then, once they’ve learned as much as they possibly can, they try to get a good night’s sleep and their nervous parents drop them off with a water bottle and a snack. On Saturdays, after students signed in and started logging in to the test, the tablets started to crash one by one. Many students were never able to sign in at all.

“We waited for, like, three hours,” says Jackie. “The person in my room was trying to call someone. People were annoyed because we didn’t have our personal devices, so we were just kind of sitting there.

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” Charlotte, a mom in Park Slope, who declined to give her last name, received a call from her son, who was trying to take the test at Brooklyn Tech, around 11:30 a.m. He’d been there since 8 a.m. “I think he borrowed someone’s phone. It was a bit surreptitious, but he was just like, ‘We’re still here. We still haven’t started the test. It’s not going to happen today.

’ There was all this anxiety and tension building, and they’re just having them wait and wait. And wait, and wait. And wait. And parents had no idea.

” Multiple sources told me students were told to sit at their desks doing nothing for two or three, or, in some cases, up to four hours. Proctors were “freaking out,” and in some places kids were “hysterical” and “crying,” says Frances Kweller, founder of Kweller Prep in Forest Hills. In all, 200 of Kweller’s students were affected.for NYC Public Schools, emailed me to say: “We would defer to Pearson on this.

” Pearson Education, an ed tech giant valued at $10.2 billion that runs the GED and Britain’s A levels, and a sizeable textbook and for-profit schools business, signed a $17 million contract with the Department of Education in 2024 to offer the test in an “adaptive” digital format for the first time this year. In an adaptive test, students are shown different questions based on their responses, so that if you’re doing well, the questions grow harder. This customization is supposed to make the test both more efficient and more accurate. A Pearson spokesperson confirmed that the November 14 test administration was entirely canceled due to “an isolated software defect,” and added “Pearson takes responsibility for the issue, and we apologize to the students and families affected.

” (Other administrations of this same SHSAT–on November 15 and November 18—have gone mostly fine, with occasional reported freezes of up to 30 minutes. The November 14 date was specifically intended for students who attend charter and private schools. The SHSAT has been considered controversial for decades, and not just because of the pressure it places on students and Pearson’s past testing problems, like a notoriously nonsensicalin 2012.

The primary issue is that the schools the test gate-keeps end up with mostly white and Asian-American students in a mostly Black and Latino school system. Of the roughly 4,000 seats at these schools, only 3.5 percent went to Black students last year. Mayor Bill DeBlasio tried and failed to eliminate the test, even as his own son Dante graduated from Brooklyn Tech, a specialized high school.

Currently, a coalition of elected officials and former NYC schools chancellor David Banks are pressuring Mamdani to reform the specialized high school admissions process. Within this fraught context, Saturday’s computer crash sent rumors flying. City Councilmember Susan Zhuang represents mostly working-class and immigrant families in South Brooklyn.

“I had a lot of families reach out to me and say their kids were not able to take the test. They fear that someone tried to sabotage the process, because a lot of people are speaking up against the SHSAT,” she said.

“They feel targeted. They’re panicking. ” She said these families value education above all else. Some have used all of their disposable income — eschewing vacations and even trips to the movies — to pay for SHSAT prep.

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They’re worried that this ordeal will spoil their kids’ careful preparation.

“The issue parents are raising, in the chat groups, in the feeds, is that there’s no actual named person at Pearson responsible for this,” says Kweller. “There’s no named person in the DOE responsible. There’s no one accountable. ” Another potential issue: Some students completed part of the test, which could give them an unfair advantage on the retake, she adds.

Students who showed up for last week’s SHSAT have all been given makeup dates, some of which stretch into early December. The rescheduling has the potential to wreck Thanksgiving break as anxious students feel the need to keep on studying. December 4 is also the application deadline for all of the “screened” high schools, a separate and larger group of competitive public high schools whose applications require essays and portfolios. The rescheduling of the SHSAT thus creates a logjam.

Charlotte’s son has been working with a tutor since January, and was supposed to be moving on to focus on his essays for other schools. Instead he has had to add extra SHSAT prep sessions to his calendar. Kweller is offering free additional tutoring sessions to all affected families.

“I just feel so bad for these kids,” says Audrey Korelstein, who has been coaching students for the SHSAT and other academic tests for 15 years. “They’re so fragile at this point because they’re prepping on so many multiple fronts. They’re prepping for the Consortium schools, they’re doing the Bard test, they’re on the Ravenna portal for private schools. These kids are just the most exhausted kids ever.

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