Keanu Reeves starred in a 2008 remake that earned $233 million but faced harsh criticism and a 20% Tomatometer score. Director Scott Derrickson cites the writers' strike as a key factor in the film's troubled production.

Keanu Reeves recently revisited his time in the 2008 remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still, acknowledging that the film received unfair criticism despite its commercial success. While Reeves is best known for roles in The Matrix and John Wick, his performance as the alien messenger Klaatu in this science fiction adaptation remains a point of contention among film historians and critics.

2008 Remake Financial Performance vs Critics

The 2008 production by 20th Century Studios achieved a box office total of $233.1 million against an $80 million budget. This financial outcome was bolstered by an IMAX release, yet the film holds a 20% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics at the time were largely dismissive, with Joe Morgenstern calling the film insufferably full of itself compared to the unpretentious 1951 original. Lou Lumenick of the New York Post described the remake as an utterly generic film that failed to honor its seminal source material.

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Director Scott Derrickson Cites Writers Strike

Scott Derrickson, the director known for Doctor Strange and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, has openly expressed regret over his experience with the 2008 project. He described the production as a horrific experience that negatively impacted his employability for nearly two years following its release. Derrickson attributed the film's shortcomings primarily to the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, which disrupted the script development and finalization process.

Origins in Harry Bates Short Story

The 2008 narrative adapts the 1951 classic film, which was itself based on the 1953 short story Farewell to the Master by Harry Bates. The plot follows an alien visitor named Klaatu, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, who arrives on Earth to warn humanity about environmental destruction. Reeves delivers the role with his characteristic deadpan delivery, serving as an otherworldly herald for a planet on the brink of irreversible damage.

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Director Career Recovery and Horror Films

Despite the professional setback caused by the 2008 remake, Scott Derrickson successfully rebuilt his career in the horror genre. His subsequent works include Sinister, which some viewers consider the scariest movie ever made, and The Black Phone franchise. These projects demonstrated his capability as a filmmaker, leading to his 2016 appointment by Disney to direct Doctor Strange, a role that showcased his talents more effectively than his earlier sci-fi attempt.

Critical Defense and Lasting Legacy

While the majority of reviews were negative, a small pocket of critics defended the film, arguing that it was not as bad as the intense backlash suggested. Ann Hornaday and others noted that the production had merits that were overlooked due to the heavy comparison with the 1951 version starring Michael Rennie. The mechanical robot Gort remains an iconic element of the franchise, with the 2008 version featuring a CGI redesign that attempted to modernize the character for contemporary audiences.