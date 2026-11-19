Peacock has officially announced that The Day of the Jackal returns in March 2027. Eddie Redmayne stars in the updated spy thriller with a new cast and expanded global scope.

Peacock has confirmed that The Day of the Jackal will return for a second season with a definitive release window in March 2027. This announcement follows the recent unveiling of a teaser trailer that highlights the expanded scale and new international scope of the upcoming episodes. The streaming service had previously indicated that the series would not be back before the new year, but the March date provides a concrete target for fans awaiting the next chapter.

Eddie Redmayne Leads New Cast in Spy Thriller

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as the titular assassin, adapting Frederick Forsyth's classic thriller for a modern audience. The original series began almost two years ago when Redmayne first took up the mantle of the cold and calculated killer. Since the conclusion of Season 1, the production has undergone a significant transformation under the direction of new showrunner David Harrower, who has overseen a globe-spanning upgrade to the narrative.

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The ensemble cast has been substantially expanded to support this broader scope. Newcomers to the series include Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, Matt Bomer, and Pia Tjelta. They join returning cast members such as Úrsula Corberó, who plays the Jackal's wife, Nuria, and Charles Dance, who portrays the billionaire employer, Timothy Winthrop. This addition of high-profile talent signals a shift toward a larger, more complex spy narrative.

Teaser Trailer Reveals Expanded Global Scale

The newly released first teaser for Season 2 offers a glimpse into the heightened production values and dramatic tension of the next installment. The opening scene features the Jackal standing atop a mountain range, overlooking a scenic vista while a voiceover emphasizes the ongoing threat he poses. This visual introduction underscores the new sense of scale that Harrower and the production team have implemented for this season.

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Crucially, the narration in the teaser confirms that the Jackal is not operating in isolation. The voice in the background states that his organization has their eyes on the assassin as he leaps from the peak in a dramatic fashion. This detail suggests that Season 2 will focus heavily on the institutional machinery hunting him, adding layers of political intrigue and organizational conflict to the personal stakes of the main character.

Spy Franchise Inspires Next Chapter in 2027

The Day of the Jackal is part of a thriving landscape of spy thrillers on streaming platforms, with Lee Child's universe also dominating the genre. While Reacher, led by Alan Ritchson, continues to perform strongly on Prime Video with Seasons 5 and 6 already planned, The Day of the Jackal is carving out its own distinct identity. The show was cited by Lee Child as an inspiration for his own writing, creating a thematic link between the two major action franchises.

The confirmation of a March 2027 release date ensures that viewers will have a new major spy series to follow after the winter hiatus. An exact calendar date will be revealed as the return draws closer, allowing Peacock to build a targeted marketing campaign. This timeline allows the production team ample time to complete filming and post-production, ensuring the high-quality visual standards expected from a modern thriller adaptation.