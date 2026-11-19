Peacock has officially confirmed The Day of the Jackal season 2 will premiere in March 2027. A new teaser reveals Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch return for the espionage thriller.

Peacock has officially confirmed that the second season of the spy thriller series The Day of the Jackal will premiere in March 2027. This announcement follows the successful 2024 debut of the show, which modernized Frederick Forsyth's 1971 novel about a professional assassin. The network released a first-look teaser that hints at the high-stakes tension awaiting viewers in the upcoming return.

Teaser Reveals Jackal's New Mission

The newly unveiled footage presents Alexander Duggan, portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, standing atop a snowy mountain peak. A voiceover describes the assassin as meticulous, careful, and a creature of instinct who has operated for a long time. The clip concludes with Duggan checking his watch before leaping off the mountain, signaling his continued presence as a dangerous threat. This visual introduction confirms that the titular character remains the central focus of the narrative.

Also read SXSW 2027 Announces First 100 Artists and New Venue Locations for March Festival

Cast and Crew Return for Season 2

Eddie Redmayne reprises his role as the ruthless assassin alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays MI6 agent Bianca Pullman. The returning cast also includes Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Eleanor Matsuura, Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, and Chukwudi Iwuji. New additions to the ensemble feature Adam James, Christy Meyer, Corey Johnson, Pia Tjelta, and Matt Bomer, expanding the network of characters involved in the espionage plot.

Brian Kirk returns as the lead director after receiving an IFTA nomination for his work on the first season. The production involves filming across multiple international locations, including Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Austria, and the UK. David Harrower joins the series this time as the lead writer for season 2, bringing fresh creative direction to the ongoing story.

Advertisement

Production Timeline and Industry Context

The confirmed March 2027 release window indicates a three-year hiatus between seasons, a pacing strategy similar to Apple TV's Severance and Netflix's Stranger Things. This gap allows for extensive production and editing work to maintain the show's high production values. Executive producers Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Marianne Buckland of Carnival Films continue to oversee the project. Additional executive producers include David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle of Sky Studios, Sue Naegle, and Ronan Bennett.

Lis Steele serves as the series producer, ensuring consistent creative oversight throughout the production cycle. The extended timeline mirrors other successful streaming series that take years between seasons to ensure quality and narrative depth. Fans of the franchise have waited since the 2024 premiere for new developments in the hunt for the Jackal.

Critical Reception and Future Outlook

The first season achieved a Certified Fresh 85% critics' score and a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Mary Kassel of Screen Rant praised the episodes for anchoring elements of realism within beautifully executed action sequences. Eddie Redmayne received widespread recognition for his performance, earning nominations for Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and SAG Awards. This role revitalized Redmayne's career following the conclusion of the Fantastic Beasts movie series.

The original 1973 film adaptation directed by Fred Zinnemann also received critical acclaim, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Film Editing. With a 91% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, the classic film established the enduring legacy of the story. The series premiere on Peacock in March 2027 will determine if the modern iteration can match the impact of its literary and cinematic predecessors.