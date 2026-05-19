The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Is Coming To Peacock, With Matt Bomer Joining The Cast

The popular Peacock series The Day of the Jackal, based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 political thriller novel, is officially returning for season 2 after nearly a two-year wait. The show follows a ruthless British assassin known as 'The Jackal' (Eddie Redmayne) in a cat-and-mouse chase with an MI6 officer (Lashana Lynch), investigating him.

Peacock 's popular spy series, The Day of the Jackal, officially launching on another mission next year after a nearly two-year wait. The series is based on Frederick Forsyth's 1971 political thriller novel and follows a skilled British assassin known as 'The Jackal' (Eddie Redmayne) in a cat-and-mouse chase with an MI6 officer (Lashana Lynch) investigating him.

Despite originating from the novel, season 1 made significant departures for season 2, setting the stage for more episodes to come. The series debuted to critical acclaim in late 2024, holding a 'Certified Fresh' 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. With an impressive lineup of cast and crew, plus recurring appearances from newcomers like Matt Bomer and Weruche Opia, season 2 promises to deliver thrilling espionage and intrigue.

Stay tuned for inside spy-series scoops and insight into the series' production and casting updates. Stay updated on shows like The Day of the Jackal by subscribing to our newsletter and providing your consent for marketing emails





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Day Of The Jackal Peacock Season 2 Matt Bomer Joining The Cast Coming Soon Spy Thriller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Cast Addition and RenewalPeacock's acclaimed spy-thriller series The Day of the Jackal season 2 has been given some exciting news. A new addition to the cast, Matt Bomer, will be joining the show, and it has been quickly renewed for another season. The series is based on a Frederick Forsyth novel, and its renewal was a quick decision. The Day of the Jackal season 2 will not have to go through the setup phase like season 1, as it will have a fantastic cast that includes two newcomers. The show follows a ruthless assassin called The Jackal, played by Eddie Redmayne, and an MI6 agent Bianca Pullman, played by Lashana Lynch.

Read more »

Hugh Jackman's Oscar-Nominated Movie To Stream on Netflix After PeacockA 2025 Oscar-nominated musical starring Hugh Jackman is coming to Netflix’s platform next month. Here are the details on it.

Read more »

Dallas Wings try to end losing streak in first game on PeacockThe Dallas Wings’ first Peacock game is tonight at 7 p.m., Monday, May 18, against the Washington Mystics (2-1) at the College Park Center in Arlington. The Wings are 1-2 after losing games to Atlanta and Minnesota last week.

Read more »

Henry Cavill’s Wild World War II Movie Hits Peacock TodayPeacock has just added one of 2024's star-studded war action movies to its library, featuring Henry Cavill.

Read more »