The Day After Tomorrow Continues to be a Streaming Success Over Two Decades after Its Release

The long-running popularity of The Day After Tomorrow, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, is evident in its ranking among Peacock's Top 10 movies. The film's enduring appeal highlights its successful adaptation to streaming platforms, proving its global appeal and box office success.

The Day After Tomorrow , an environmental disaster thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, has been a popular movie among audiences for over two decades since its release in theaters on May 28, 2004.

The film ranks No. 10 on Peacock's Top 10 movies chart in the United States on May 22, 2026. Directed by Roland Emmerich, The Day After Tomorrow follows Jack Hall, a paleoclimatologist, who tries to save his son Sam in the midst of catastrophic environmental changes and a sudden Ice Age. Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal star as Jack Hall and Sam Hall, respectively





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