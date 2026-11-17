Through personality clashes, blaring smoke detectors, and a broken pee vent, the Artemis II astronauts made history—and bonded for life.

well-deserved reputation for being focused on their work. After spending years preparing for a single mission, they’re all business as they hurtle through the cosmos, ever vigilant that a brief lapse in concentration can mean catastrophe.

That mindset is a big reason why the crew of’s Artemis II was so oblivious to their celebrity as they circumnavigated the moon in April. It wasn’t until the seventh day of their nearly 10-day journey that they began to realize their exploits were causing a massive stir back home.

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“We were talking to our families for the second time,” recalls Jeremy Hansen, the sole Canadian in the four-person crew. “And that’s when we all heard, one after another: ‘Hey, this is really resonating on the planet in a way that you’re going to be shocked by. ’” Hansen and his comrades were overwhelmed by their fame once they splashed back down on Earth.

Nearly 150 million people had watched the mission’s key moments on NASA’s online platforms, which included feeds with near-constant access to the interior of thespacecraft. The buzz around the mission harkened back to the glory days of American spaceflight, when people would gather around TV sets to marvel at astronauts floating outside their capsules or bounding around the moon.

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The romantic spirit of the Artemis program’s long-term objective certainly helped: People are alive to the dream of a moon base that’s meant to serve our species’ idealistic aspirations rather than be a zillionaire’s private plaything. Artemis II supported that noble mission by putting the’s life-support, navigation, and piloting systems through their paces. But fans were also drawn to the crew’s infectious energy.

There was palpable chemistry between Hansen, Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman, all of whom exuded pure joy and wonder as they dealt with the minutiae of life aboard a multibillion-dollar vehicle traveling as fast as 25,000 miles per hour.

“It was not a natural thing for us,” admits Hansen. “You have four type-A personalities who are willing to strap themselves to a rocket and go to the moon. We were doing stuff for the first time, and it was not uncommon for us to have four different opinions. ” When the astronauts began to notice that interpersonal friction was becoming problematic during training, they enlisted the aid of professionals.

During a September 2024 training trip to Iceland, the crew spent two extra days in conversations and teamwork exercises organized by Rick Rochelle, a renowned leadership guru. Once the Artemis II schedule was firmed up, the crew made a pact: Launch as friends, land as friends. Their historic flight past the far side of the moon marked the apex of that friendship. They were more than 250,000 miles away from Earth.

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The planet looked no bigger than a fingernail sliver—“just this lifeboat hanging undisturbingly in the universe,” Koch would later say during the crew’s first public remarks after touchdown.

“You look at it, and you just kind of shake your head,” says Hansen. “How can we do anything other than lift one another up and try to make life better for one another? ” There were plenty of lowlights during the mission, too. Some lint got trapped in the primary urine vent line, Wiseman says, “so we had to go to a backup method of urination, which for the men wasn’t bad, but for the woman wasn’t great.

” Another hiccup involved a smoke detector that erroneously went off while the spacecraft was still 80,000 miles from home, leading to 15 minutes of intense anxiety. None of the Artemis II crew members are likely to return to space: Hansen, Glover, and Wiseman have all moved on from astronaut life, and Koch transitioned into a leadership role at NASA.

Their new, less stressful lives should give them ample opportunity to cheer on Artemis III, tentatively scheduled to launch in summer 2027—an event that may once again remind us that we’re all part of a shared story far bigger than ourselves.