The Avengers, one of the most iconic superhero teams in Marvel Comics history, have done some things that are not only morally wrong but also often criminal in nature. From the Vision's attempt to seize control of every computer on Earth to the Scarlet Witch's mental instabilities, the team has made some questionable decisions. In this article, we will explore the 10 worst things the Avengers have ever done.

Avengers members have done things that are morally wrong and often criminal in nature. The Vision , a hero who had forced his way into the role of the team's chairman, attempted to seize control of every computer on Earth, believing benevolent global rule could end war and famine.

He was eventually stopped and dismantled, destroying his marriage to Scarlet Witch. The Avengers also failed to see the error of their ways until Carol Danvers returned and tore them apart for it. In another instance, the Avengers allowed Carol to be taken to Limbo after she was impregnated and gave birth to a child, who was manipulated to fall in love with her and ensure his birth.

This was seen as a betrayal of Captain America's character by many fans. The Scarlet Witch also did a lot of bad things in her life, and most of them were thanks to her mental instabilities. After





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