The Dark Side of Smart Glasses: Women Secretly Filmed and Humiliated Online

A growing number of women are being secretly filmed via Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and the footage uploaded to social media without consent, often accompanied by sexualized commentary. Sales of the devices have tripled, raising urgent privacy concerns.

It began with what seemed like an awkward attempt at flirting. Dilara, a 21-year-old shop assistant, was on her lunch break when a young man approached her and commented on her hair.

He joked that red hair means you have just been heartbroken or something, before following her towards a lift and asking whether she was single and ready to mingle. Uncomfortable as she already was, Dilara did not realize that the entire interaction was being secretly recorded. The man was wearing a pair of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, spectacles fitted with a tiny and almost invisible camera embedded inside the frame.

Only when her phone started pinging with messages did she discover what had happened: the footage of her innocent and uninvited conversation had been uploaded to TikTok, where it rapidly amassed more than 1.3 million views. It was a heart-drop moment, she later recalled. She just wanted to cry. It did not stop there.

As her phone number had accidentally been left visible in the footage, Dilara claims she was subsequently inundated with texts and calls, even attempts at FaceTime video calls, sometimes in the middle of the night. It is not clear how her number was made public; perhaps she was recognized in the footage, and other users leaked her number, or there may be another explanation.

Either way, the young man who approached her had not simply been chatting her up, but had used her as content for his social-media channels. Dilara is one of many young women who have become unwilling participants in an unedifying new online economy, fueled by the rapid rise in sales of the latest generation of AI-powered smart glasses which allow users to discreetly capture photographs and livestream footage.

Designed by Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and developed the glasses in partnership with sunglasses retailer EssilorLuxottica, sales tripled last year from 2024 to more than seven million globally and are expected to reach up to 16 million this year. Little wonder that company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted that the glasses are among the fastest-growing consumer electronics in history, and that, anxious to get their own slice of the pie, tech giants Apple, Snap (formerly Snapchat) and Google are busy preparing their own versions for market.

Yet as sales surge, so too are fears over how the devices are being used, with a rising number of women, particularly young women, reporting how a seemingly harmless interaction with a stranger has been uploaded online for entertainment, often accompanied by sexualized or misogynistic commentary. Many say they are approached just going about their business, heading into a shop, walking along the street or simply standing outside.

In the case of Kim, who is 56 and was interviewed by the BBC this year, it was the beach. She just thought he was being friendly, she recalled of the man who came up to her and complimented her on how she stood out courtesy of her bikini and blue sunglasses. She had no idea that was being filmed and that she was being used.

Like Dilara, Kim only realized when she found herself bombarded with messages online, many of them explicit, and realized footage of the meeting had been uploaded to social media. She was asked if she had an OnlyFans page, or if she had any content, and to name her price. She had thousands upon thousands of messages, she says. She was basically used for his benefit.

For a young woman called Oonagh, in Brighton, a brief interaction with a man in the street who told her she was pretty also led to her being inundated with sexually explicit messages, many accusing her of enjoying the attention. She had no idea she was being filmed, she told the BBC. It made her feel very vulnerable.

Another woman, known as Alice, believed she was simply being approached by a man asking for her Instagram while she walked down the street. In the moment, she thought, OK, this guy is just trying to talk to me. She was hoping eventually he would leave her alone. Instead, the footage of that brief meeting was later posted online under the guise of dating advice content.

When Alice contacted the man who uploaded the video and asked for it to be removed, he suggested he would do so only if she paid him. She just feels powerless. The proliferation of smart glasses raises urgent questions about privacy, consent, and the responsibility of tech companies. While Meta has implemented some safeguards, such as requiring the glasses to be used with a companion app that can be configured to warn bystanders, critics argue these measures are insufficient.

The glasses are often indistinguishable from regular eyewear, making it nearly impossible for people to know when they are being recorded. This has led to calls for stricter regulations, including mandatory visual indicators when recording is active. Some countries have already begun to address the issue: in South Korea, for example, wearing smart glasses that can record video in certain public places may violate privacy laws.

However, enforcement remains challenging given the borderless nature of social media platforms. As the technology evolves and becomes more widespread, the stories of Dilara, Kim, Oonagh, and Alice serve as stark warnings of the potential harms. It is essential for lawmakers, tech companies, and society at large to grapple with these challenges before more women fall victim to this digital voyeurism





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