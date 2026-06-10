Athleisure wear has become increasingly popular in recent years, but its impact on human health and the environment is a growing concern. Synthetic fabrics used in these garments can be absorbed into the skin, potentially causing long-term health effects. In addition, the production of synthetic fabrics contributes to microplastic pollution and is made from non-renewable resources.

The dark side of athleisure wear : how synthetic fabrics can harm your health and the environment. That toxic chemicals in nylon and polyester clothing can be absorbed into the skin when it sweats, potentially causing a range of adverse health effects in the long term.

This finding seems particularly relevant to athleisure wearers who work out in synthetic sports bras and leggings. These technical garments, increasingly popular since the mid-2000s, are highly effective at wicking sweat and compressing muscles. But they might not be good for human beings or our environment. Synthetic fabric also has environmental concerns, as it is made from non-renewable resources and contributes to microplastic pollution.

In recent years, a growing number of companies have been experimenting with cotton and hemp fabrics. The same thing is happening with workout clothes, so over the past two months I've been trying out different cotton legging options from both niche and mainstream brands. While they were all comfy and stretchy, the truth is that none of the natural-fiber leggings I wore performed as well as their nylon and polyester counterparts.

That's mainly because cotton absorbs rather than wicks sweat, taking much longer to dry while also fitting more loosely. Still, if you're a more casual athlete or gymgoer who doesn't mind a sweat patch or two, several of the below options might provide peace of mind about plastic exposure. And a few of my favorites would even be suitable for high-impact exercise.

The eco-credentials of Peruvian brand Fair Indigo appear impeccable, and its leggings are also ethically made in small batches at a family-owned workshop. Lima is a long way from Lululemon HQ, and these slightly dowdy-looking cotton tights only barely resemble a pair of dolphin-smooth Aligns.

While the weave is loose enough to be a little stretchy, the fabric offers basically zero compression - the brand recommends sizing down for a closer fit, which I did, but there's still a certain bagginess that's unavoidable. A thin and rather bunchy elastic waistband (that's covered by cotton, so your skin isn't touching it) stays up but doesn't hold you in.

Honestly, I still like these leggings a lot, especially for casually wearing around the house or a YouTube Pilates workout, but wouldn't wear them for exercise. American Apparel, as millennial readers will recall, was famous for its shiny and proudly synthetic nylon leggings. Those days are gone, as is the controversial brand itself, but Los Angeles Apparel and its more cotton-centric offerings have emerged as replacements.

The best thing about these 95 percent natural fiber leggings is the fun color options, which include royal blue and bright red but sadly no metallics. Other than that they're fairly similar in fit to the Indigo ones above, but sitting slightly higher on the waist with a lot more stretch. The fabric is smoother and offers some compression, but the thin waistband creates some weird bulging and doesn't feel as secure as a wider one would.

Still, they're a comfortable and affordable option that's best for low-impact activities. In the past, so I decided to give its Offline leggings a shot - even though they actually do contain nearly 40 percent polyester. I was curious as to whether they might provide a good compromise for people who want to reduce their plastic exposure while still wicking sweat. That'd be my expectation from a pair of leggings that are made from more than 50 percent synthetic fibers.

But oddly, I didn't find these leggings to be stretchier or more moisture-wicking than any of the more cotton-heavy options on this list. They're smooth and surprisingly slinky; while they have a wide waistband, they lack the side leg seams that typically give athletic leggings more structure. I did not hate wearing these, but they're not especially well suited to high-impact exercise. Nor are they worth putting up with polyester for.

Still wanting to explore cotton-poly options, I tried on this pair of leggings from Athleta with a lower percentage of synthetic fibers. Unlike the Aeries above, these have side seams on the legs, which give them tighter and more structured fit. They're more athletic than loungey, and don't look or feel much like cotton. They're high-waisted, snap on close to the skin, and fit true-to-size; I'm five-foot-four with an average build and the small petites were perfect.

The fabric remained dry and breathable after a lap of Prospect Park, and I didn't have to pull them up or tug them down. Excellent leggings that are both well-made and affordable, but sadly the polyester percentage is too high to crown them the winners. Just $32 gets you these polyester-free yet super-stretchy leggings from Calzedonia.

They lack a seam down the middle or sides of the legs but are stretchy and compressive enough for working out (the waistband is thick and holds things in decently). I also like them as an affordable nonsynthetic loungewear option. There are sadly just three neutral colors available, happily including a gray marle that's a fun throwback to the pre-athleisure-revolution '90s. They run a little small, so size up if in doubt





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Athleisure Wear Synthetic Fabrics Health Effects Environmental Impact Microplastic Pollution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Adventure Time: Side Quests - A New Quest Awaits Finn and Jake in Upcoming SeriesCartoon Network has revealed the official synopsis for Adventure Time: Side Quests, an upcoming episodic series that follows the beloved duo, Finn and Jake, on a new adventure filled with humor, heart, and imagination. The trailer offers a glimpse into the vividly imaginative world of Ooo, with a star-studded voice cast that includes Sasha Knight, John DiMaggio, and returning fan-favorite characters. The series is set to premiere soon, with a feature film and another show also in development.

Read more »

Malware-as-a-Service: The Dark Side of Freemium ModelsThe 'Malware-as-a-Service' model, inspired by the gaming industry's 'Games-as-a-Service' strategy, has led to the creation of WeedHack, a malicious software that exploits the popularity of Minecraft to infect users, particularly children. The freemium model and community-driven approach make it a potent threat to online security.

Read more »

A forehead tattoo typo became a $600,000 crypto token, revealing the dark side of memecoin crazeThe stunt turned a typo into a tradable meme, while critics said the episode shows how quickly crypto incentives can get ugly when real people become the content.

Read more »

Seeing the Dark Side of the Moon on NASA’s Artemis II MissionThe commander of Artemis II, Reid Wiseman, on travelling farther from Earth than any humans have gone.

Read more »