The Dark Secrets of Opus Dei: A Chilling Interview with a Former Member

Sheila Joyce and her sister Margaret reveal their seven-year nightmare in the notorious Catholic sect Opus Dei, where they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse, forced to wear a spiked metal garter, and made to participate in extreme fasting and sleep deprivation.

Sheila Joyce is reminded of her seven long years trapped as a slave in the notorious Catholic sect, Opus Dei every time she has a shower.

Along her leg is a series of red ugly marks, the result of being made to wear a spikey metal garter, sharp like barbed wire, every single day as punishment. But it is not the scars that keep Sheila up at night, shockingly these are just the tip of the iceberg, as I was to find out during a remarkable interview so chilling it felt like a chapter out of the Handmaid's Tale.

Sitting in the living room of their homes in the town of Drogheda outside Dublin, Sheila and her younger sister Margaret revealed to me their nightmare in Opus Dei, the secrets of the shadowy sect and even how they are still be stalked by their devotees. But there was one memory Sheila recalled with such poise it stopped me in my tracks.

Sheila and Margaret were forced to undergo a ritual called the 'Spiritual Exercises' where they were made to kneel on a hard floor for hours at a time, praying for hours, with their hands clasped together in a futile attempt to suppress their natural human emotions. They were also made to wear the infamous metal garter, a device designed to cause maximum pain and discomfort, as a form of punishment for even the slightest transgression.

The sisters were also subjected to a regime of extreme fasting and sleep deprivation, with meals consisting of little more than bread and water. They were forced to attend daily Mass, where they were subjected to a barrage of sermons and lectures on the supposed virtues of Opus Dei.

The sisters were also made to participate in a ritual called the 'Night of Silence' where they were forced to spend the night in complete silence, with no food or water, as a form of spiritual purification. But perhaps the most shocking revelation was the way in which the sisters were treated by the Opus Dei leaders. They were made to feel like they were nothing more than mere objects, with no rights or dignity.

They were subjected to a regime of psychological manipulation and coercion, with the leaders using every trick in the book to keep them in line. The sisters were also made to participate in a ritual called the 'Examen' where they were forced to reflect on their thoughts and emotions, with the leaders using this information to further manipulate and control them.

But the sisters were not just victims of the Opus Dei regime, they were also active participants in the sect's activities. They were made to recruit new members, often by using their charm and charisma to lure in unsuspecting victims. They were also made to participate in the sect's fundraising activities, with the sisters being forced to solicit donations from wealthy donors.

The sisters were also made to participate in the sect's propaganda efforts, with the sisters being forced to spread the sect's message to the wider world. But despite their best efforts, the sisters were unable to shake off the feeling of being trapped in a nightmare. They were constantly on edge, waiting for the next punishment or reprimand from the Opus Dei leaders.

They were unable to trust anyone, including their own family members, as they were constantly being watched and monitored by the sect's leaders. The sisters were also unable to leave the sect, as they were constantly being threatened with punishment and retribution if they tried to escape. But eventually, the sisters were able to break free from the sect's grasp, and they were able to start a new life, free from the shackles of Opus Dei.

But the experience had left a lasting impact on the sisters, and they were still haunted by the memories of their time in the sect. Sheila and Margaret's story is a chilling reminder of the dangers of cults and the devastating impact they can have on individuals and families. It is a testament to the power of the human spirit, and a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is always hope for redemption and forgiveness





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Opus Dei Catholic Sect Sheila Joyce Margaret Joyce Spiritual Exercises Night Of Silence Examen Cults Abuse Trauma

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