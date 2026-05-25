The Dark Secret Behind Male Circumcision

Many men in the UK have had their penises cut without their knowledge or consent, leading to severe emotional and sexual problems. The harm caused by non-medical circumcision is far-reaching, from painful erections to lost sensation and scarring. The medical and ethical implications are clear, but the issue remains a mystery to the general public.

According to a recent study, thousands of young men in the United Kingdom are suffering from the effects of non-medical circumcision which is causing them emotional and sexual problems.

Circumcision is a significant enough issue, but the fact that thousands are being castrated without their knowledge or consent makes it even more alarming. Since the late 1990s, concerns about the effects of non-medical circumcision have been mounting, with many men claiming that the procedure has left them with painful erections, lost sensation, and scarring in their genital area





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Circumcision Male Genital Mutilation Sex Life Health Problems UK Men

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