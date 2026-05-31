The Dangers of Breatharianism: A Pseudoscience or a Path to Enlightenment?

Breatharianism, also known as Inedia, is a practice rooted in ancient traditions that involves surviving on little more than sunlight and air. Its modern advocates claim it can refine the body and expand consciousness, but its dangers have been condemned by scientists.

A practice rooted in ancient traditions, Breatharianism is now being promoted by influencers and wellness gurus, but its dangers have been condemned by scientists. The practice, also known as Inedia , involves surviving on little more than sunlight and air, and its modern advocates claim it can refine the body and expand consciousness.

However, critics describe it as a form of pseudoscience, and its teachings have been linked to at least five deaths. Nicolas Pilartz, a Breatharian who says he eats one meal a month and otherwise survives on liquids, explained why he believes food is a choice, pointing to the suffering caused by food addiction in countries such as the US.

He found Breatharianism in his early 40s after a damaged health and credits his peak health to the practice, but advises against abruptly switching to a Breatharian lifestyle. On the other hand, Australian spiritual teacher Jasmuheen, also known as Ellen Greve, promotes total dry fasting to her followers, claiming humans can transcend physical nourishment and survive purely on 'prana', a supposed life force carried through air and sunlight.

Her teachings have repeatedly been condemned by scientists and nutrition experts as a lethal form of pseudoscience. In 1999, an Australian television programme challenged Jasmuheen to prove her claims under medical supervision, but the experiment was abandoned after just four days due to severe dehydration and rising blood pressure. Despite the failed test, Jasmuheen continued promoting Breatharianism around the world through books and seminars, leaving many to question the safety and effectiveness of this unconventional practice





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