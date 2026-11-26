If you end up with leftovers on Thanksgiving, it’s important to make sure you’re storing them properly; otherwise, you could get sick.

If you end up with leftovers on Thanksgiving, it’s important to make sure you’re storing them properly; otherwise, you could get sick.

“It’s really important because foodborne illnesses do not take a holiday. The other thing is a lot of times people will have open houses, so they’ll have the food sitting out for hours,” said Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian at Cleveland Clinic. Czerwony said if your Thanksgiving leftovers have been sitting out for longer than two hours , it’s best to throw them away.

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You should also toss anything that has reached the food temperature danger zone, which is 40 to 140 degrees . In that zone, it becomes easier for bacteria to multiply. She said when it comes to storage containers, it’s best to use shallow, long dishes. That way, the leftovers will cool quicker in the fridge.