The Danger of Medical Dismissal: Rebecca Castano-Mander's Journey to a Bowel Cancer Diagnosis

After decades of being told her severe gastric issues were merely IBS or stress, Rebecca Castano-Mander was finally diagnosed with bowel cancer at age 35, highlighting the risks of medical gaslighting.

Rebecca Castano-Mander lived for the majority of her life believing that an extremely irregular bowel movement schedule, sometimes occurring only once every week or two, was simply her natural physiological state.

From a very young age, she struggled with chronic constipation, and as she entered her teenage years, this was accompanied by a state of permanent exhaustion. By the time she reached her twenties, the situation had deteriorated significantly, leading to severe faecal impactions that frequently required emergency hospital intervention to clear her bowels.

Despite the severity of these episodes, medical professionals repeatedly minimized her experience, attributing her symptoms to common issues such as irritable bowel syndrome, hormonal imbalances, stress, depression, or low iron levels. Rebecca recalls the recurring use of the phrase probably just by doctors, a term she found deeply frustrating because it suggested a lack of rigorous testing and served to devalue the physical and emotional agony she was enduring. The pattern of dismissal began early.

During her pre-teen years, when her mother took her to see a doctor regarding changes in her mood and physical health, she was told that she was likely just experiencing the normal hormonal shifts associated with puberty. Rather than investigating the root cause of her symptoms, the physician suggested antidepressants. Even as a young girl, Rebecca felt an intuitive disconnect with this diagnosis, questioning why the doctors could not provide a definitive answer instead of relying on probabilities.

This trend continued for years. In one particularly harrowing instance about fifteen years ago, Rebecca found her stomach so painfully distended after two weeks without a bowel movement that she had to borrow maternity shorts from her sister-in-law. When her sister-in-law pointed out that this was clearly abnormal, Rebecca responded that her doctors had assured her everything was perfectly fine.

As time progressed, the diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome became a convenient label for her physicians, leading to recommendations for dietary changes and symptom-management medications that proved entirely ineffective. The condition escalated into repeated faecal impactions, where stool became hardened like concrete in her colon. This necessitated brutal medical interventions, including the consumption of five liters of unpleasant cleansing liquids over several hours and the use of medical-grade suppositories.

The physical toll was immense; the pressure from the buildup in her abdomen began to affect her other organs, making it difficult to breathe and putting a strain on her kidneys. Additionally, scans eventually revealed a twisted bowel, yet no medical professional seemed to connect these recurring, severe symptoms to a larger, underlying pathology. Emotionally, the experience was soul-crushing. Rebecca eventually stopped sharing her struggles because of the discomfort it caused others and the exhaustion of being dismissed.

While doctors focused on her low iron levels—prescribing supplements and infusions—they were merely masking symptoms rather than identifying the cause. Paradoxically, the iron supplements often worsened her constipation, exacerbating her misery. It was not until age 35 that a colonoscopy finally revealed a 25mm cancerous tumour in her transverse colon. While a cancer diagnosis is typically devastating, Rebecca felt a strange sense of validation.

For the first time in decades, she had proof that she was not the problem and that her insistence on the severity of her illness was correct. She notes the stark disparity in how symptoms are treated, suggesting that if a man had presented with similar issues, the investigation would likely have been more immediate and thorough





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Bowel Cancer Medical Gaslighting Women's Health Diagnosis Delay IBS

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