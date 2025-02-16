The Dacia Duster: A History of Affordable Success

The Dacia Duster's journey from budget-friendly joke to best-selling SUV in Europe is a fascinating one. This article explores the Duster's evolution, highlighting its key features, price points, and impact on the automotive market.

Dacia – which in ancient Romanian meant ‘home’ – used to be a bit of a joke brand, sitting somewhere near Lada in the marque pecking order. Their first effort in 1968 was a Renault 8 built under licence in Romania. In 1999, Dacia became part of the Renault group; five years after that, in 2004, the Logan appeared as the first ‘proper’ Renault -invested Dacia .

You could say that things have been going pretty well for the brand ever since, with more than 8 million cars sold in 44 countries over the last twenty years. The Duster has been central to that success. Between its Geneva show reveal in 2010 and the launch of the gen-two at Frankfurt in 2017 over a million Dusters were sold. Eight years later, in 2025, the number has effortlessly passed the 2.2 million mark. The visually tweaked version of the gen-one that appeared at Frankfurt in 2013 was the first Duster to go on sale in the UK. You can see why it became the best-selling SUV of any size in Europe. It was a sturdy, no-nonsense car for real-world folk who weren’t really interested in how it might fare on an F1 track or on a Land Rover Experience day. Actually though, buoyed by low expectations, it was remarkably pleasant to drive on ordinary roads and usefully handy off the road in either front-wheel or all-wheel drive formats thanks to its low weight (1,160kg or 1,250kg for the AWD). It didn’t look half bad either, despite – or maybe because of – what Dacia itself described as ‘voluminous haunches’. Good name for a pole dancer. Of course, the real USP of the Duster was its low purchase price. When the gen-two was announced in 2017 the entry price being talked about was still under £10,000 – £9,495 to be precise. Even though that rose to £10,995 when UK sales began in mid-2018, looking back it still seems freakishly cheap. The phrase that was concocted by one magazine and eagerly taken up by Dacia was ‘shockingly affordable’, and it was hard to argue with that. Global events, and one in particular that kicked off in 2020, have changed things. Dusters have changed too, moving on from the rubber-mat simplicity of the gen-one to a much speccier proposition with a wider appeal. Overall though Dusters are still cheap relative to other cars and therefore still winning ‘great value’ awards left and right. Getting back to the subject of our guide, the gen-two, this was distinguished from its dad on the outside by new square headlights and new square rear lights, and on the inside by a redesigned and re-equipped interior that Dacia called ‘status-enhancing’, reflecting the fact that Dacia owners now had aspirations. More of these will be met in the gen-three Duster that was popping up in showrooms at the time of writing in February 2025. There were no gen-two Dusters on Dacia UK’s website at this time. The only cars that were posted there as current models were the All-New Spring and the massively-selling Sandero. There’ll be no diesel option in the gen-three Duster range but there are hybrid versions and, inevitably, higher prices. You’re talking about £18k to £26k for it, depending on the model. It’s still not a king’s ransom, but it’s getting further from the idea of ‘new cars for people who didn’t think they could afford one’, as Renault boss Steve Norman said in 2010, and closer to normal cars that were never predicated on the simple notion of Dickensian specifications and prices to match. Fortunately you can escape this disturbing trend towards convention by dipping into the used Duster market, where you will be able to pick up a leggy gen-two for as little as £6,500





