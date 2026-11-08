The Da Vinci Code Added to Pluto TV Free as Sony Plans Reboot Without Tom Hanks

Sony Pictures is launching a Da Vinci Code reboot without Tom Hanks following the original film's 20th anniversary and streaming debut on Pluto TV.

Sony Pictures has officially added the original 2006 mystery thriller The Da Vinci Code to the Pluto TV library, making the film available to stream for free as its twentieth anniversary period concludes. This digital release marks the latest chapter in a franchise that has consistently captivated global audiences while navigating significant cultural controversy since its theatrical debut. The studio is currently leveraging this renewed accessibility to build anticipation for a planned reboot of the series.

The availability of the film on a major free streaming platform allows new generations of viewers to experience the movie that initially sparked intense debate and commercial success upon its release. This strategic move highlights the enduring popularity of the Robert Langdon character, who was originally portrayed by Tom Hanks in the lead role. The digital debut coincides with the end of the franchise's twentieth-anniversary celebration year, signaling a pivotal moment for the brand.

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Despite receiving mixed critical reviews at the time of its release, The Da Vinci Code proved to be a massive financial hit that significantly outperformed other major religious-themed blockbusters. The film grossed approximately $760 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $130 million. This performance notably exceeded the earnings of Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ, which had grossed over $620 million just two years earlier in 2004.

The movie faced intense scrutiny from the outset, beginning with an infamous premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where sections of the audience reportedly jeered during screenings. This controversial reception persisted through the theatrical run, with many viewers questioning the historical accuracy of the religious themes depicted in the narrative. The divisiveness of the film's content created a lasting impact on public perception and critical discourse.

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Tom Hanks expressed shock at the negative response to the film, maintaining that he viewed the project strictly as an entertaining thriller rather than a historical document. He clarified to The New York Times in 2022 that the movie was designed to be a diversion, comparing its historical claims to the espionage realism of James Bond films. Hanks emphasized that the production team was not attempting to provide an accurate representation of history, but rather a suspenseful story for audience enjoyment.

Sony Pictures has confirmed plans to reboot the franchise with a new cast, explicitly leaving Hanks uninvolved in the upcoming production. This strategic move signals the studio's intent to revitalize the brand while distancing it from the specific controversies that surrounded the original release. The decision reflects a broader industry trend of refreshing successful intellectual properties for modern audiences who may not have experienced the original cultural impact.

The studio has not yet announced specific details regarding the new film's release date or casting choices, but the streaming debut serves as a strategic reminder of the franchise's potential. Sony Pictures aims to leverage the renewed interest generated by the Pluto TV availability to build anticipation for the reboot. This approach allows the studio to test audience engagement with the original material before committing to a full-scale production launch.

Ensuring the new iteration addresses contemporary viewer expectations while maintaining the core mystery appeal remains the primary goal for the studio. The availability of the original film alongside its sequels on free platforms provides a comprehensive entry point for new fans. This digital strategy complements the studio's broader plans to reintroduce the Dan Brown-inspired mystery series to a global audience.