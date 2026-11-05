The Cyborg Gerbils Are Back After 40 Years. No, Seriously... and they launch on Kickstarter from Volcano Comics tomorrow

Cyborg Gerbils are back after 40 years with The All-New Cyborg Gerbils, launching on Kickstarter from Volcano Comics. John Jackson and Paul Duncan reunite the classic UK indie comic with a new origin story, fresh characters and humour.

The original Cyborg Gerbils debuted in the 1980s via Trigon and Harrier, earning a cult following in UK comics history.began their long, if erratic comic life back in the 1980s. They were first published by Dave Ashcroft's Manchester-based Trigon Comics in 1986, the company that also brought us their flagship title, the sci-fi comic.

Also read Karen Bass unleashes on Nithya Raman as awkward video emerges of mayor with Xavier Becerra

Trigon was the first independent UK comic publisher at the time to get direct sales in the United States, thanks to, after the collapse of Trigon Comics. Trigon was one of the many smaller publishers caught in the explosion of independent black-and-white comics, which led to lower, less profitable order numbers for many titles that had ridden the wave.is a brand-new origin story that brings fans both old and new a mad scientist, a psycho alligator and lots of wonderful Easter eggs.

"This isn't simply a trip down memory lane, as it's a new team! The new team is based on another reimagining ofredesigned them for animation. Unfortunately, they didn't take up the option; however, I created two sample comics for the producers, which were unpublished.

Advertisement

" But now the Gerbils are back, and to make it extra special, the, along with original hand-drawn sketch cards by John Jackson, giving backers the opportunity to own a completely unique piece ofat comic conventions," says John Jackson,"but one thing that hasn't changed is my passion for creating comics. " Paul Duncan remembers those early days too. "I remember reading and loving John Jackson'scomics in the 1980s, and then meeting John at marts and conventions.

He was a fun and cheeky presence in my life, and he added a much-needed sense of humour to, to help sell them as an animated series, I jumped at the chance. Although we didn't discuss it, I took my cue from theanimated show, which was a mixture of bad puns and good action scenes.

'Dare to be silly,' I told myself, and, as you will see in the comic that has resulted all these decades later, I've been very silly indeed. " Now, after all these years, John is delighted to see the project finally coming together. "I'm genuinely excited to see this new comic finally come to fruition," he says. "There have been days along the way when it felt like it was never going to happen!

I've also been very lucky to have Paul Duncan writing an amazing script andworking on the finishes, helping me bring the Gerbils back after all these years. I've wanted to bring the Gerbils back for quite some time. People remember them so fondly. There are 30,000 copies of the first issues out there, so somebody must remember them!

The fact we have variant covers in the Kickstarter mix by Alan Davis and John Higgins shows how popular they were! I really want people to get behind the Kickstarter, as it is a comic done with love, and I hope people will appreciate the effort the team has put in.

Advertisement

" Volcano Comics is a Manchester-based comic house rooted in the city's creative spirit. Inspired by Manchester's energy, grit and culture, they champion local talent and craft bold new stories. The brainchild of John Jackson andFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

Remember, Remember Jim Gordon In The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2026As new owners Sparkle Pop withdraw objection to the Diamond Comics bankruptcy settlement, the deal is done for the Ad Hoc comics publishersSan Diego Vs. Gaslamp District Over That Avengers: Doomsday SDCC SignThe solicitation for DNX #5 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini out in two weeks reads,"Scott Summers and Henry McCoy. Cyclops and the Chairman.

To theCarl Burgos, Tarpé Mills in Target Comics #2, at Auction 1940s Target Comics #2 from Novelty Press features work by Tarpé Mills, Carl Burgos, Jack Cole, and Joe Simon, with a cover by Bill Everett. Remember, Remember Jim Gordon In The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2026Simon and Kirby begin to hit their stride in Blue Bolt #5, with a story blending cosmic horror, science fiction and superheroics.

As new owners Sparkle Pop withdraw objection to the Diamond Comics bankruptcy settlement, the deal is done for the Ad Hoc comics publishers