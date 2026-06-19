The Cutest 4th of July Decor You Can Snag Under $20 at CVS

If you're looking for cute Fourth of July decor to celebrate America's 250th birthday, CVS has you covered. We picked the best pieces under $20.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is right around the corner, and it’s no secret that this year’s is a big one.

America is celebrating its 250th birthday, and it seems like the big theme of this summer is. The trend puts a cool vintage spin on classic patriotic style, giving it a cozy, lived-in feel that works just as well in your home as it does in your wardrobe. If you are looking to bring more Americana into your home, especially if you’rehas you covered with pretty much anything you could need for Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

When it comes to home decor, their selection of Americana pieces are so cute, your guests will never believe they came from the drugstore. In fact, we were honestly surprised ourselves at how good the selection was! We’re talkingWe rounded up a few of our favorite Fourth of July decor from CVS. The best part?

You can order online and pick up in-store if you want. Or have it delivered—making shopping from CVS stress-free. Check those out below.. It’s 14″ x 14″ in size and features a cute stars and stripes design that feels so timeless..

The blanket is 50″ x 60″ and is designed with classic red and blue stripes with a cool vintage vibe. It’s perfect for chilly summer nights, firework viewing at the park, or draping across your living room sofa. We love decor pieces that give expensive without actually being pricey — and that’s exactly what you get with. It stands at about 10 inches tall, is made of durable metal, and features an allover cutout pattern with stars.

Placing a candle or small light inside will give your space the prettiest glow. The best part is, the lantern also comes in, especially ones that have a lovely Americana stars design. Plus, the apple vanilla scent is great for this time of year. We also recommend checking out theIf you want to go all-out with your Fourth of July decor but still want to keep it chic, consider this.

This decorative piece featuring a vibrant flag-inspired design can be hung on any wall or door. It’s made of durable metal and measures out to 15.55″ x 1.18″ x 14.76″. As it turns out, you don’t need to wait until December to bring out the nutcrackers. In fact, CVS has this patrioticthemed to Uncle Sam.

The nutcracker stands at nearly 6″ tall and features Uncle Sam’s iconic red, white, and blue outfit — complete with the tall hat. So, those were just a few of our favorite decorative Fourth of July pieces that we found at CVS. The truth is, there’s so much more where that came from.

Be sure to check out the rest ofSpotted: Tory Burch’s Viral Charlie Drawstring Bag in Yellow Denim Has Officially Landed in the US — Where to Find It





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