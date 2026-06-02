The Curious Case of the Mandelson Files: A Tale of Whitehall's Memo-Writing and Political Maneuvering

The publication of the Mandelson Files, a 1,421-page testament to Whitehall's memo-writing, sparked a political firestorm. Despite costing £1 million and containing 'acres and acres of white space', the files were surprisingly light on Sir Keir Starmer's dabs. The government's handling of the files, including giving early access to select MPs, raised questions and sparked debates in the Commons.

To obtain a copy of the Mandelson Files , one had to navigate winding stairs and present oneself to a dusty counter in a parliamentary basement, asking a man in hushed tones if he had the goods.

He disappeared briefly before returning, his spine curving under the weight of three volumes: 1,421 pages of glossy paper. This testament to Whitehall's memo-writing, the greatest publishing sensation since Dame Hilda Bracket's Playboy centrefold, was surprisingly light on Sir Keir Starmer's dabs. The only expense spared? No index.

Cabinet minister Darren Jones reported that £1 million had been spent on preparing and printing this blockbuster, with no concern for environmental impact. The files, as Conservative shadow Alex Burghart put it, had 'acres and acres of white space, a constellation of asterisks'. A typical page, like p.273 of Vol II, part II, was almost completely white save for three tiny asterisks, with a typed comment at the bottom: 'Happy to enlarge Peter'.

The files were published at 2 pm, giving MPs an hour and a half to fight through the thicket of blether before Jones rose in the Commons. A few bigshots, including Burghart and Dame Emily Thornberry, were given early access. Jones, in his preamble, talked at length about 'the victims', pausing for dramatic effect. He expressed regret that so much detail had been expunged, blaming the police rather than Sir Keir.

Conservative MPs pressed at Sir Keir's absence from the paper trail, with one comparing it to the film 'The Man Who Never Was'. A government Whip, Deirdre Costigan, seemed uneasy, her eyes darting urgently. Labour MP Joe Powell hoped the government would 'consider the learnings from this episode', while a Plaid Cymru MP complained about the 'boys' club' in control of No 10.

Jones replied that Downing Street was 'not solely occupied by men', but no women were present on the bench beside him. Speculation about Jones' potential Labour leadership bid followed





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Mandelson Files Whitehall Sir Keir Starmer Darren Jones Alex Burghart Dame Emily Thornberry Political Scandal Transparency Parliamentary Procedure

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