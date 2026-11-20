Chef Bart Hutchins leads the opposition to D.C. Initiative 86, a ballot measure banning foie gras sales, by hosting a fundraising prix fixe dinner that highlights the cultural and economic arguments against the restriction.

The chef Bart Hutchins warned me that D.C. would be dead on the eve of Election Day. Everyone had been gone for weeks, he said, campaigning in battleground states in advance of the midterms.

Still, at seven-thirty that Monday, the dining room at Butterworth’s—the Capitol Hill restaurant that Hutchins co-owns, which has become a de-facto clubhouse for the youngset—was packed and pulsing. It was last call on a special prix fixe that Hutchins had been running for a week: Foie Gras at the End of the World, four courses for a hundred and fifty dollars. All proceeds, the menu read, would go to the Foie Gras Legal Defense Fund.

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Hutchins, who is thirty-six, with tousled auburn hair and professorial tortoiseshell glasses, had become the face of the opposition to Initiative 86, a measure that D.C. voters would find on the ballot the next day, which proposed banning the sale of foie gras within city limits. Hutchins was against I-86 for a host of reasons, some of them more sincere than others: it was Francophobic, it infringed on the rights of business owners, and it might be the first step down a slippery slope of dictating what Americans eat.

Critics of the proposal, including the chef José Andrés, have argued that foie-gras production, which often involves a technique called gavage—force-feeding ducks through plastic tubes to fatten their livers—is low on the list of food-related injustices in the U.S. There are just two small farms in the country that sell foie gras commercially, and only a relative handful of restaurants that serve it.

What happens at your average high-volume chicken farm, Hutchins contends, is more torturous than gavage. In 2005, at a meeting of the American Veterinary Medical Association’s house of delegates, one vet argued that the practice is no worse than “taking the rectal temperature of a cat.

” At dinner, I sampled a Waldorf salad made with Shenandoah apples and finished with a shower of foie gras “snow” that melted lusciously on the tongue, then a foamy soup of foie gras and chestnuts, inspired by Jean-Louis Palladin, the longtime chef at the Watergate Hotel, who allegedly smuggled foie gras into the U.S. from France by cramming it down the throats of monkfish. A tartare from the regular menu made both soup and salad seem restrained: a pedestal of chopped lamb beneath a tower of pale, craggy onion rings, with a grill-marked medallion of wobbly foie gras planted on top like a flag.

Steve Bannon is a semi-regular at Butterworth’s; Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent have been in on several occasions. As I poked at a disconcerting “Twinkie” filled with foie-gras pastry cream, I noticed Hutchins greeting a table of young people in suits, some of whom he later identified as Rubio staffers. A larger table of twentysomethings in business casual—did he know them, too?

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Indeed: architects who worked for James McCrery II, whom Donald Trump hired to build his ballroom, and who then withdrew after alleged clashes over scale and safety. Neither the President nor the Vice-President has dined at Butterworth’s, perhaps because there’s no back entrance—a deal-breaker for the Secret Service. Hutchins spent his early twenties working in Democratic politics; his wife, Katrina, whom he met on Twitter in 2021, used to work for the.

He demurred when I asked if he considered himself a political person.

“Me? ” he asked, looking surprised.

“I have very strong opinions about agriculture. I’m political about how we farm. ” Hutchins sources ingredients for Butterworth’s from local Mennonite farmers; the menu combines sumptuous French cooking with a certain American verve. When I returned for lunch on Election Day, Hutchins ordered a spread that included half a dozen oysters, bone marrow topped with meaty morsels of escargot, and his signature, exceptionally crispy French fries, cooked in beef tallow.

He wasn’t trying to pander to the anti-seed-oilcrowd with the tallow fries, he told me. At his last restaurant, a Montreal-inspired place, he’d found that they held up nicely in poutine. Hutchins grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, the youngest of ten children born to his biological father. When he was nine, he was adopted by a conservative pastor and his wife, who sent him to a selective college-prep program.

“The first time I read ‘Ulysses’ was under a bridge with a bunch of kids with Mohawks,” he said. He first clashed with his parents politically when he refused to register for the military reserves.

“Iraq was so obviously stupid and so obviously a bad idea,” he said. “I was really confused by the George Bush version of the Republican Party having anything to do with my parents—like, you don’t own stock in Halliburton.

” After graduating from Auburn University, in Alabama, Hutchins enrolled briefly in a Presbyterian seminary but soon found his way to politics, working as a staffer on Barack Obama’s reëlection bid, in 2012, and then on the campaign to elect Terry McAuliffe as Virginia’s Democratic governor. He lost his taste for the establishment in 2017, while working for the Nevada Senate Democratic Caucus.

A bill to cap the price of insulin had passed the state Senate, but was killed by lobbyists when it got to the House; Hutchins quit with just two weeks left in the legislative session and “followed a girl to Iowa. ” He thought about becoming a welder, before walking into a restaurant that he liked in Des Moines, Eatery A, and asking if he could work there for free.

Hutchins cooked in D.C. restaurants through the pandemic and then decamped to rural Minnesota with Katrina and their toddler son. The plan was to spend more time hunting and to try his luck as a novelist, but the isolation was harder than the couple expected. Hutchins began consulting on what would eventually become Butterworth’s, named for its principal owner, Alex Butterworth, then an attorney for Uber; the family moved back to Washington in 2024.

“There was a power vacuum because the Trump Hotel was closed,” Hutchins said. Another of the restaurant’s co-owners, Raheem Kassam, who served as an adviser to Nigel Farage and as“For my part, I don’t think people who are interested in the Trump thing are automatically bad people—it shouldn’t be a controversial thing to say, but it is,” Hutchins told me.

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His adoptive father, a floor installer, is “constantly underbid on jobs by presumably illegal migrants, so I get the Trump version of the Republican Party having something to say to my dad. ” Hutchins said that when it comes to Butterworth’s clientele—particularly those who believed Trump when he promised not to start wars in the Middle East—“the worst thing you could say about them is they’re naïve.

” He added, “I really do believe in service as an ethic, so I’m gonna take care of whoever I’m serving to the best of my ability. ” As if on cue, one of Hutchins’s antagonists, Meghan Abrego, appeared outside the restaurant.

For the past several months, Abrego, a Maryland resident , had been carting around her four-year-old pet duck, a fluffy Swedish Blue named Olivia Gray, in a wagon outfitted with pee pads and a bowl of water and grapes. Abrego adopted Olivia as an egg, on eBay, and hatched her in an incubator. Now she lifted the duck from the cart, letting her roam on the sidewalk and mingle with passersby. Abrego had spent the morning campaigning for I-86 outside Eastern Market, a Capitol Hill food hall that also serves as a polling place. She and Hutchins had met before, and had developed a friendly rapport. Though Abrego sees gavage as torture, “I can understand Chef Bart’s argument,” she said.

“I figured I would come through here because I wanted to grab a bite. ” She pushed Olivia’s cart through the front door and sat down for fries and a glass of prosecco; the last time she’d come in, Hutchins had offered Olivia an off-menu dish of roasted cherry tomatoes. Abrego reminded Hutchins about a party she’d invited him to that night, co-hosted by Pro-Animal Future and Oye Owolewa, a vegan who was running to be a D.C. council-member-at-large.

He promised that he would try to make it. , I found Abrego and Olivia on the raucous second floor of Solly’s U Street Tavern, where I-86 supporters were eating pizza and drinking beer at tables arranged with gold plastic ducks.

The bill had passed, as Hutchins had expected, though he was confident that it would be years before the ban took effect, if it ever did; there were sure to be legal appeals, and city officials had estimated that enforcement would cost more than three hundred thousand dollars. A partygoer yelled over the music to ask if Olivia, who was quacking steadily, was comfortable in her current environment.

“Yeah! ” Abrego shouted back, as if it was obvious. A Catholic businessmen’s dinner and a local G.O. P. watch party had kept Hutchins busy at Butterworth’s.

Late that night, the party spilled onto the sidewalk, with attendees smoking cigarettes and cigars and sipping amber liquor from snifters. The mood was resigned, if not quite sombre; a young man who worked for Turning Point USA tipsily thanked me for coming. Earlier, I’d asked Hutchins if he worried about what would happen to the restaurant if and whenfell out of power.

Some of his customers joke that the Trump Administration will answer for its sins at “the Butterworth trials,” he told me. But, he said, “we have a pretty significant following in what I’ll vaguely call the Bernie left. If the Democrats are gonna take power, it’s gonna be those people, because they’re not, like, boring losers. ” Did he think the Sanders crowd would have an appetite for foie gras?

“There’s, like, a French proletariat thing. Imagine you’re a young populist—you have some French sympathies because they’re the only people who have ever been true populists in a meaningful way,” he said.

“Also, we have a pretty extensive natural-wine list, which they all seem to love. ” ♦