Step into 2027 protected. Your birth date reveals the stone to keep close.

Crystals have long been used to raise our vibrations, invite good energy, and offer spiritual protection. As 2026 comes to a close, many of us are ready to release what weighed us down and begin again with a lighter, more protected spirit.

In numerology, 2027 reduces to 11, a Master Number of intuition, spiritual awakening, and heightened sensitivity. Expect your spiritual gifts and senses to sharpen this year. On the flip side, this can make you more sensitive and more likely to absorb energy from the people and environments around you. That’s why protection is all the more important heading into this new year.

Also read Billy Crystal Answers the Proust Questionnaire

Keep reading to discover your protection stone for 2027, based on your birth date. Check for the day you were born. Disregard your birth month. People born on these dates radiate the confident, magnetic energy of the Sun.

Your light draws people in, but it can also attract envy. Ruby, the Sun’s sacred gem, strengthens your courage. This gem will keep your fire burning bright, no matter who tries to dim it in the year ahead. Your feelings run deep.

Advertisement

Your intuition is rarely wrong. Moon-ruled birth dates absorb the emotions of everyone around them, which can leave them drained. Moonstone, a traditional talisman for safe travels, soothes emotional overwhelm and protects your sensitive spirit through 2027’s big shifts. Generous, social, and naturally lucky, Jupiter-ruled birth dates share their abundance freely.

Sometimes, too freely. Turquoise, one of the world’s oldest protective amulets and the birthstone of Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius, keeps your luck flowing while guarding your kindness from those who’d take advantage. Expect the unexpected this year. These birth dates thrive on stability, but 2027 may have other plans.

Shimmering with hidden flashes of color, labradorite shields your aura and helps you move through sudden changes with grace and calm. Born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd — Emerald Mercury-ruled minds are always buzzing with ideas, conversations, and plans. Emerald, Mercury’s sacred gem, calms mental chatter and protects your words and reputation. Its lush green vibrations restore balance when you’re running on empty.

Born on the 6th, 15th, or 24th — Rose Quartz Venus-born, you love with your whole heart. Rose quartz, the ultimate stone of compassion, wraps that heart in a soft, protective glow. It invites healthy love in and gently keeps one-sided connections and energy vampires out. Mystical Neptune rules these spiritual seekers, and 2027’s master number energy will heighten your psychic gifts even more.

Advertisement

Amethyst, prized for protection since ancient Greece, filters out lower vibrations so your intuition can speak clearly. Keep it under your pillow for peaceful, insightful dreams. Born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th — Black Tourmaline Karmic Saturn-ruled and ambitious, you carry more responsibility than most. Black tourmaline, one of the most powerful protection stones, absorbs stress and negativity before it weighs you down.

Grounding and stabilizing, it supports you in building your goals on solid footing. Born on the 9th, 18th, or 27th — Bloodstone Brave, passionate, and fiercely loyal, Mars-ruled birth dates are natural protectors. Bloodstone, once carried by warriors for courage, now protects you. Its earthy green and red vibrations restore your strength, so you can keep fighting for what matters without burning out.