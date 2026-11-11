The crumbling of our military is a top-down phenomenon

“Because of inept leadership at the very top, our military is a shadow of its former self and going downhill fast,” writes Laura McTaggart.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gold Star families watch.

When I showed up for work at Naval Station Norfolk one early September day in 1994, I didn’t know I was about to make history. I was a junior officer on the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower , and we had just received orders to welcome the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division on board and sail to Haiti to support.

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Off went our airplanes and on came their soldiers, a giant camouflaged mass of humanity that filled our hangar bay. Army troops had never previously deployed on a U.S. Navy ship. Loading them and their equipment onboard at a moment’s notice was challenging, but we got the job done. Army Secretary Togo D. West Jr. visited the ship to thank everyone and to underscore the significance of our mission.

We felt important and proud. The Ike’s part in this endeavor lasted only a few weeks, but every aspect of it exemplified the professional and righteous caliber of the military I served in. The operation was multi-national and approved by the United Nations Security Council. Military intervention came only after diplomatic negotiations had failed.

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Strict rules of engagement prevailed. American soldiers provided humanitarian support. I’ve been thinking about that mission — and countless others from my time on the Ike — as we approach Veterans Day, a time when I always connect with my old shipmates and fellow veterans. No matter where we served or what we did, we’re all proud of our time in uniform.

We believed that our military was the best in the world, and we never doubted that we were the good guys. I certainly never questioned the honor and integrity of my chain of command. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10. Fast-forward to 2026, and a lot has changed.

Today’s sailors, soldiers and airmen — tomorrow’s veterans — are rightfully proud of their work, but I wonder if they will be once the smoke has cleared and history judges some of this administration’s decisions and actions. I mean no disrespect to servicemen and women in the ranks — the disgraceful crumbling of our military is a top-down phenomenon, and the blame lies with President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth . The military I served in would never have ordered boat strikes like those that began in 2025 off the coast of South America, which had killed. Moral laxity used to be anathema to our military, but with Trump, it’s a feature, not a bug.

He has undermined military justice bycountless experienced officersThe commander in chief hasn’t noticed the personnel disaster at the Department of Defense because he’s busy, making them both less modern and more expensive. Inviting an octogenarian real estate developer with zero military experience to decide which technology the navy should use to launch aircraft from carriers won’t help us build the world-class military of tomorrow.

Neither will allowing the Pentagon to award lucrative government contracts to defense companies President Vladimir Putin, right, greets U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Jared Kushner, left, and Steve Witkoff, center, prior to talks at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on Saturday, Sept. 5. Much of this damage can be reversed with time, new leadership and a good scrubbing down of the Pentagon weight room.

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Our more serious problem is the devastating blow to our national identity. It pains me to say it, but we aren’t reliably the good guys anymore. A territorial war is raging in Europe – where American troops once helped bring liberation and lasting peace – and the U.S. president isThose allies were first confused, then upset, and now resigned.

The U.S is no longer known for international cooperation, adult diplomacy and humanitarian leadership – strengths we deployed in Haiti back in 1994. Now our military is diminished by a commander in chief who likes gold and oligarchs and a juvenile SECDEF who brought a metaphor to life when he If I see a silver lining for the future of the military, it’s the optimism and patriotism of the young service members who believe that the current decline is a blip rather than a trend.

One of those young men is the son of my best friend and roommate from the Ike. He was recently commissioned as an ensign and will soon report to Nuclear Power School before heading to the fleet as a submarine officer. Knowing he’s rising to this challenge, undeterred by the tragedy of this moment, gives me hope.

Years from now, when he celebrates Veterans Day, I pray he and his generation will have restored the honor and integrity for which our military has long been revered.