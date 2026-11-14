‘The Crown’ star, 58, reveals surprising menopause symptom — and why she refuses to get work done

The actress revealed that menopause has taken a toll on her memory.

The actress revealed that menopause has taken a toll on her memory while speaking exclusively to Page Six at the premiere of“I forgot someone’s name, which is a recognized condition in my world,” she quipped.

“Can’t remember names, used to be quite good and now I can’t. ”Williams joked about forgetting names since going through menopause. Williams was equally candid about feeling pressure to go under the knife as she gets older — and why she has resisted the temptation.

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“You feel the pressure, but that stuff is usually said behind closed doors,” she explained. “Every working day begins with an hour in front of a mirror; you have to sit and look at yourself in the makeup chair, and if you can’t deal with that, then you’re headed to the surgeon.

” The “Sixth Sense” actress also gushed about working on the new Peacock miniseries, which stars Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy and is based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling 2017 novel of the same name. The actress played Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown. ”The thriller follows sisters Samantha and Charlotte , who are still grappling with the aftermath of a brutal attack on their family 20 years earlier.

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When a new investigation forces them to revisit the past, long-buried family secrets begin to surface.

“The community of the cast and the community of the crew was really extraordinary,” Williams raved. “We had a woman director, a woman director of photography, a woman AV, a woman writer; it’s a story about women. ”Williams posed with the cast on the red carpet Tuesday evening. Williams praised the female-driven production, joking that the women proved they could get the job done.

“It was interesting to be on a women-driven project, and it got made! ” she exclaimed.

“And we didn’t just all talk about our nails! Women can get stuff done! ”The bestselling author credited her devoted fan base with giving her the freedom to take creative risks.

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“It’s a gift,” she said. “I’m very aware of my fan base and how loyal they’ve been to me. It’s given me the freedom to make choices in my writing that I don’t think I would have made otherwise. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Williams joked about forgetting names since going through menopause. FilmMagicShe can currently be seen in the Peacock miniseries"The Good Daughter. "Gregory Pace/Shutterstock