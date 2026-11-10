The Crow: Flesh & Blood Returns with Iris Shaw as the New Avenger

Dark Horse Comics revives the 1996 miniseries featuring Iris Shaw. This October 2026 release expands The Crow franchise beyond Eric Draven, introducing the first female Crow in a monthly comic format.

The franchise known as The Crow is expanding its mythos once again by returning to a specific chapter that introduces a new protagonist. Thirty-two years after Brandon Lee delivered the definitive portrayal of Eric Draven in the 1994 film adaptation, Dark Horse Comics is republishing The Crow: Flesh & Blood. This move brings Iris Shaw into the spotlight as the first woman to assume the mantle of the Crow. The first issue of this new release arrived in comic shops on October 7, 2026. Readers can now follow Iris's dark revenge tale in a monthly format rather than as a collected reprint.

The Return of Iris Shaw and Her Tragic Story

Iris Shaw serves as a federal conservation officer stationed in the western mountains. Her story begins with a brutal and devastating attack where right-wing extremists destroy her office via an explosion. This violence results in her death while she is pregnant, ending the life and future she was preparing to share with her unborn child. Like the original hero Eric Draven, Iris does not find peace in death. A crow returns her to the world of the living, allowing her to hunt down those responsible for her murder. Her resurrection turns the wilderness into a supernatural hunting ground for vengeance.

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The original narrative was a three-issue miniseries written by James Vance and illustrated by Alex Maleev. It was originally published by Kitchen Sink Press between May and July 1996. Series creator James O'Barr provided the covers for that initial run. Dark Horse Comics later collected the complete story into a 96-page trade paperback in 2004. The 2026 relaunch restores the story to its original single-issue comic-book format. This decision allows fans to experience the plot in the serialized manner intended by the creators.

Monthly Release Schedule and Publishing Details

The 2026 edition of The Crow: Flesh & Blood is now available for purchase at individual comic shops. The first issue went on sale on October 7, 2026, with a cover price of $4.99. Suspiria Vilchez created the main cover artwork for this release. Additional variant covers are available from artists Ingrid Gala, Damian Connelly, Brao Var, and Christian Rosado. This release strategy signals that the story is being treated as an active series rather than a simple anniversary reissue.

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The second issue is scheduled to arrive on November 11, 2026. This installment continues directly from Iris's ongoing revenge campaign against her killers. A third issue is planned for release on December 9, 2026. This tight schedule provides readers with multiple chapters of the revival before the end of 2026. The pacing ensures that the narrative momentum remains high. It offers a structured experience for new readers joining the franchise.

Complications Arise with FBI Investigation and Supremacy

The narrative introduces significant complications as the FBI begins pursuing Iris. Her mission, previously driven solely by grief and supernatural fury, now faces a major legal threat. The investigation forces Iris to confront the person she is becoming. She must question whether vengeance is the only purpose left to her life. This internal conflict adds depth to her character beyond simple retribution. It mirrors the moral dilemmas faced by other characters in the broader universe.

Eric Draven remains the defining face of the franchise for many audiences. He is the musician resurrected after his murder alongside his fiancée Shelly. Brandon Lee's performance in the 1994 film anchors this legacy. Mark Dacascos later played the role in the 1998 television series The Crow: Stairway to Heaven. Iris Shaw's return expands the franchise's legacy without displacing Eric Draven. The wider lore has already made room for other avengers to inherit the Crow's power.

Expanding the Franchise Beyond Eric Draven

Other stories have previously introduced characters like Elorah in The French Crow. Carrie appeared in The Crow: Curare. Angeles Cero was featured in the 2019 crossover with Hack/Slash. Iris Shaw arrived first among these female Crows. Her presence in Flesh & Blood represents an important branch of the franchise's history. This re-release carries significance beyond nostalgia for the 1994 film. It demonstrates that the core concept can support stories with different protagonists.

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The Crow has evolved into a major multimedia property since its inception. James O'Barr created the original comic series. The franchise includes films such as The Crow: City of Angels and The Crow: Salvation. Later entries like The Crow: Wicked Prayer and The Crow: Stairway to Heaven TV show expanded the audience. New cast members include Bill Skarsgard and Mia Kirshner in recent adaptations. Iris Shaw's story proves that the supernatural premise can adapt to new settings and sources of trauma. This return honors the original while paving the way for future variations.