The ‘crooked’ charge against NBC: Why the Donald Trump-Kristen Welker slugfest went off the rails

President Donald Trump called the press 'crooked' and ended his NBC interview abruptly after getting into repeated clashes with Kristen Welker.

JONATHAN TURLEY: California proves voters get the government they tolerateMamdani’s $22 billion housing lunacy proposal will socialize the skylineForget corruption: From Graham Platner to Ken Paxton, both parties embrace the politics of hypocrisy'Power Ballad' Review: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas deliver crowd-pleasing music dramedyJohn Fetterman’s fall from hero to heretic exposes Democrats’ hard left turnAOC’s billionaire attack sells Gen Z a smaller, sadder American DreamThis is a ‘dilemma’ for the president, says retired vice admiralTrump ends NBC interview after clash with Kristen Welker President Trump abruptly ended a tense "Meet the Press" interview after Kristen Welker pressed him on election claims, California’s vote count and his proposed "weaponization" fund.

It’s easy to second-guess. The natural tension that comes with interviewing any politician for television – but especially this president, who can dominate this kind of sit-down – calls for split-second judgments.numerous times – especially in a high-stakes session two weeks before the election, at his invitation – gives me a certain perspective. "You’re crooked, your press is crooked, And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked.

"I’m pretty sure Trump has never called me darling. He does seem to treat certain women differently. The other day he ripped CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for asking a question, saying she’s"beautiful" but he never sees her smile and that she has"hatred in her eyes.

" Even in the Welker interview, Trump said ABC, CBS and CNN were also crooked. It’s close to a no-win situation. You prepare a bunch of blue cards, knowing you won’t get to everything. No matter how wide-ranging the interview, armchair critics will whack you: My approach is that you’ve got to let the guest speak, but jump in when it’s becoming what senators call a filibuster.

And do some real-time fact-checking when you can. Where Welker fell into a trap, in my view, is that she interrupted Trump so often that it looked like she was debating him. Now there were times when Welker’s persistence paid off. When she asked about the $1.8 billion"anti-weaponization" that even Republican members of Congress are denouncing, there was this exchange.

So let me explain what the fund is. People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe. They’re vicious. They’re violent, what they did to people.

And, of course, they went after me more than anybody else. They raided Mar-a-Lago and all the other things. But people have been badly hurt. They’ve committed suicide.

They’ve lost their jobs. They've lost their families. They’ve lost their wives. They’ve lost everything.

They’ve lost everything over a fake weaponization of government. Now, let me just tell you—"I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I have to see it. I can tell you this: 97% of those people, you look at them, the FBI or whoever it was, cause you had a lot of crooked cops, you had dirty cops. Comey was a dirty cop.

A guy like Bolton was a dirty cop.

"TRUMP ASKS NBC HOST IF IT 'SOUNDS GOOD' TO REPORT THE BORDER CROSSINGS ARE AT RECORD LOWS DURING INTERVIEW "I don’t know what’s going to happen with the weaponization fund. I love the idea, because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he’s not smart enough to know what’s going on, but people that surrounded him, surrounded his beautiful Resolute Desk in the, what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people.

They sent people to jail who did nothing wrong.

""There’s a lot of evidence. Listen to me… There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence.

""The election was rigged," Trump proclaimed. "It was a dirty election. And it’s happening again right now in California.

""There’s no evidence of that, sir. "It’s as if she worried about media criticism that she was somehow going easy on him if she wasn’t seen challenging him every few seconds. All right, this is, just to be very clear, there’s no evidence of what you’re saying, but let me ask about Todd Blanche. My view is that the viewers are smart.

They know when a guest is ducking the question or changing the subject–heavily influenced, of course, by partisan loyalties. You don’t have to keep pounding it into them. Welker could have explained this to viewers after the taping.for roughly an hour, about Iran, nuclear issues, the economy, gas prices, struggling farmers and more. He had given her plenty of time.

They were interrupted by rain.

"I didn’t guarantee no war," Trump insisted. "Why would I have built the strongest military in the world? " There are several examples from the 2024 campaign. At an August rally in Pennsylvania that year, for instance, the candidate said:"Under Trump, we will have no more wars, no more disruptions, and we will have prosperity and peace for all.

" Again, that could have been added in an on-camera tag. One thing is certain: Kristen Welker’s interview made plenty of news, so that should make her and her network rather happy.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fox News Media Donald Trump

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Cuts Off Interview With 'Meet The Press' Host Kristen WelkerTrump stormed out of a sit down as Welker tried to fact check him on rigged election claims.

Read more »

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump Enjoy Honeymoon at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Wedding FestivitiesNewlyweds Don Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump were spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix following their wedding in West Palm Beach. The event featured celebrity sightings and a race interruption due to track issues. Details about their prenup, future home, and family plans also emerged.

Read more »

Trump storms out of testy “Meet the Press” interview with Kristen Welker on SundayPresident Donald Trump walked out of an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker after a testy exchange.

Read more »

Megyn Kelly Defends Donald Trump's Stormy Interview with NBC's Meet the Press Host Kristen WelkerMegyn Kelly defended Donald Trump's decision to storm out of a tense interview with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker after she pressed him on claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Kelly believes that journalists face pressure to 'take every point on' that Trump pontificates because 'otherwise you're an election denier.'

Read more »